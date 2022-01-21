 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Familiar ‘jury duty’ scam surfaces once again

Police badge

The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department recently had reports of a scam involving jury duty.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, a person who says they are with the police or court staff calls the victim telling them they have missed jury duty and owe a fine. They ask the person to buy gift cards to pay the fine. 

“Neither the police or the courts would contact someone in this manner,” said Sheriff Lester. “This is a scam that has occurred in the past.”

Sheriff Lester urges residents not to provide any information to the caller and end the call. He asked that you report receiving such calls by calling Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.

