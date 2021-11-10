Facelift in store for one of Butte's newer icons

Renovations to one of Butte’s more “modern day” icons have been a long time coming, and like so many Mining City projects, there’s a long list of folks and businesses chipping in.

In Butte historical terms, the F-86 Sabre fighter jet isn’t that old, dating back to the 1940s. It’s only been in Butte since 1961 and displayed permanently at the entrance of Bert Mooney Airport for a mere four decades or so.

But since then, it’s grabbed notice from people driving in and out of the airport, including new visitors and lifelong residents.

“It’s certainly the first impression at the airport because when you’re coming down Harrison, that’s the first thing you see,” Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin said Tuesday. “And it obviously indicates you’re at an airport.”

But its tires and canopy and paint have taken a beating by decades of winds, sun and snow, and it shows. As a first impression, it has needed attention itself for a long time.

A big step in that came Monday, when Jim Gilman Jr. of Gilman Construction in Butte brought a crane and extra hands and lifted the jet from its pedestal so work can be done at ground level. The help included Bill Dickinson, Larry Warner and Ray Beck.

Airport officials say the plane used to be on display at the Vo-Tech near Butte High School and Beck and Jim Gilman Sr. helped move it to the airport years and years ago.

Now, the renovations begin.

But first, a little backstory to the F-86 Sabre and the special place it holds in U.S. aviation and military history.

It was the first jet fighter in the West “to exploit the aerodynamic principles learned from German engineering at the close of World War II,” with wings swept back to reduce drag, according to Britannica.

It was put to the test in the Korean War, with U.S. pilots taking on Soviet-built MiG-15s. The MiGs had some advantages but the F-86 “quickly established supremacy,” in part because of its handling characteristics.

The jet had missiles and a half-dozen .50-caliber machine guns, so it had “a bite to match its bark,” according to Air & Space Magazine. It was driven to a world-record speed of 671 mph in 1948 and a later version hit 715 mph in 1953.

“The air superiority arms race that would run for 40 years was just getting started, but the Sabre gave the U.S. an early and oft-proven advantage,” Air & Space said. It was out of production by 1956.

The Air Force presented an F-86 to Butte in 1961 and it was brought here “piecemeal” on two trailers from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, according to a Montana Standard story at the time.

“The plane was secured for Butte, the first Montana city to get such an Air Force memorial, through Mayor Vern Griffith and the Butte Junior Chamber of Commerce,” the Standard said. Other groups, including the Jaycees, helped get it displayed.

The renovation project is being done piecemeal too, with lots of folks playing a part.

A major challenge has been finding parts, said Assistant Airport Manager Rick Ryan. It’s not like a Ford or GM car, with millions produced over the years with the same parts used in many models.

“In the 1980s, when they brought that plane down here, the original tires were still on the plane,” Ryan said. “Obviously it’s been sitting up there for 40 years and the tires have degraded and rotted and gone flat. Well, 1940s-era F-86 Sabre tires are extremely hard to find.”

Enter Mark Lisac, owner of Lisac’s Tire in Butte, who “has been on the hunt for tires for literally six or eight months,” Ryan said.

Lisac found some rear landing-gear tires but could not locate a tire for the front, so a local machine shop is going to make a solid rubber front tire that will never go flat, Ryan said.

The Plexiglas cockpit canopy also needs replacing and Quilici Glass in Butte is handling that. They have the materials on order, but because of current supply-chain issues, haven’t received them yet.

“But we can paint it and put the tires on and put it back on the pedestal and they can come out and redo the canopy at a different time,” Ryan said.

A certified aircraft mechanic who also works for Gilman planned to take the tires off this week and the Butte Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scouts are teaming up for the paint portion of the project. They had hoped to do that work this weekend, but due to weather, might push that to early next week.

If the weather department cooperates just a little bit longer, most of the work could be done in the next several days.

“We were trying to get this stuff put together, obviously, as a summer project, but getting the parts and materials didn’t play out until just recently, so now we’re trying to hurry,” Ryan said. “We don’t want to put it off until the spring.”

The project includes lots of donated time and labor, of course, but there are costs that total about $10,000, Chamberlin said. Butte-Silver Bow put up $3,300, individual donations brought in more than $1,700 and the airport is covering the rest.

