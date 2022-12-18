 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extreme cold, heavy snow forecast for days ahead

Preparing for Homestake

Truckers labor earlier this year to chain up before ascending to cross Homestake Pass. Truck drivers might face a similar necessity this week. 

 Duncan Adams

Not just Rudolph will have a red nose. 

Residents of southwest Montana face the prospect this week of extreme cold. In addition, there could be hazardous travel conditions from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thursday might saddle Butte with temperatures of more than 30 degrees below zero. Lows in Anaconda could reach 20 degrees below zero or colder.

A “winter storm watch” from the National Weather Service reports that heavy snow and blowing snow are possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 inches to 7 inches are possible.

“It could be one of those scenarios when it would be dangerous to travel,” said Dave Noble, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Missoula.

“There could be localized blizzard conditions,” he said. 

Those conditions would mostly likely be a factor in the Powell County area, he said, potentially affecting travel on Interstate 90, Highway 12, Highway 141 and Highway 200. 

The weather service warned last week that temperatures in southwest Montana would plunge as an arctic cold front moved in.

And that’s happening.

The National Weather Service reports that “some of the coldest temperatures our region has experienced will be possible Dec. 19 – 23.”

The service warned that the extreme cold could quickly lead to hypothermia and can have impacts on livestock and household pets.

