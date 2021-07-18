'Extraction': Art considers effects of industry

Reintjes said it was a challenge to put together shows that were accessible but didn’t water down the subject.

Paths forward

“The Space for Hope,” meanwhile, comprises recent works with a more optimistic theme.

(They took the title from writer Rebecca Solnit: “We don’t know what is going to happen, or how, or when, and that very uncertainty is the space of hope.”)

The pieces are drawn from an open call without any boundaries on geography and an emphasis on underrepresented voices.

Casey Schachner, a University of Montana MFA graduate now based in Tennessee, carved two handholds into a block of marble. Marked with a sign (“please touch”), two viewers can extend hands to each other.

Emma Ulen-Klees, of Bozeman, pushes viewers to rethink “single-use excess” by taking a closer look at what plastic, or specifically microplastics, are. She scanned and magnified individual fragments collected in Hawaii. Seen at large scale with their wholesome and welcoming consumer colors (canary yellow and baby blue), their permanence seems easier to understand.