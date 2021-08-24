Explosion Sunday on Flat an unsolved mystery

Here’s a mystery that will never be solved.
At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, several people called to report an explosion in the 2200 block of Princeton Avenue.
One neighbor told police he saw a group of people in the alley lighting off a sparkler bomb. Said neighbor then got into an argument with another neighbor, who said he had nothing to do with it.
Officers talked to a group of people at one residence, all of whom denied any involvement. Instead, they were all in agreement that the noise came from a truck that had recently driven by.
Still another neighbor had footage showing a flash of light and a large plume of smoke.
Days later, no one is taking responsibility. No evidence was found in the area, either.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
