Explosion, fire destroy Butte greenhouse

Fire truck on scene

STK-fire-emergency-fire-engine

An explosion just after 9 p.m. Tuesday destroyed a greenhouse at 1457 Sunset Road in Butte.

Kelly Lee, assistant fire chief with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, said the small 10-foot by 15-foot structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Three trucks from Butte-Silver Bow and a Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department truck were at the scene.

According to Lee, witnesses heard a loud explosion just before the fire. He believes the source was a small hand-held propane torch which ruptured.

Planting beds near the greenhouse and the surrounding gardening area were heavily damaged. No one was hurt.

