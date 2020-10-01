Expedition League baseball expanding to Butte, seeks council OK

After a couple of foul balls, it looks like Butte is about to knock the pitch for Expedition League baseball out of the park.

If Butte-Silver Bow commissioners give a needed nod next week, Butte will have a college-level team playing at 3 Legends Stadium when the 2021 season opens next June.

“They are committed to coming to Butte,” said county Parks Director J.P. Gallagher. “They want to get the ball rolling.”

Dane Wagner, the general manager of the new team, said the expansion to the Mining City will bring “excitement, encouragement and a whole lot of fun to the wonderful people of Butte-Silver Bow.”

The league emulates the minor leagues, with players using wooden bats and playing six games a week from late May to early August. They are college players and don’t get paid, however, since NCAA rules prohibit that.

But the league itself is a for-profit entity, with owners, marketing plans, sharp logos and promotions, and it promises high-quality baseball and affordable, wholesome family entertainment through a 64-game season.

The league started in 2018 with eight teams in the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska and added ones in Fremont, Nebraska and Brandon, a city in Manitoba, Canada, the following year.