Expedition League baseball expanding to Butte, seeks council OK

After a couple of foul balls, it looks like Butte is about to knock the pitch for Expedition League baseball out of the park.
If Butte-Silver Bow commissioners give a needed nod next week, Butte will have a college-level team playing at 3 Legends Stadium when the 2021 season opens next June.
“They are committed to coming to Butte,” said county Parks Director J.P. Gallagher. “They want to get the ball rolling.”
Dane Wagner, the general manager of the new team, said the expansion to the Mining City will bring “excitement, encouragement and a whole lot of fun to the wonderful people of Butte-Silver Bow.”
The league emulates the minor leagues, with players using wooden bats and playing six games a week from late May to early August. They are college players and don’t get paid, however, since NCAA rules prohibit that.
But the league itself is a for-profit entity, with owners, marketing plans, sharp logos and promotions, and it promises high-quality baseball and affordable, wholesome family entertainment through a 64-game season.
The league started in 2018 with eight teams in the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska and added ones in Fremont, Nebraska and Brandon, a city in Manitoba, Canada, the following year.
The league made a pitch to Butte in 2018 and agreed later that year to a $12,000 lease to use 3 Legends Stadium for games, hopefully for the 2019 summer season. But it was all contingent on fielding one or more companion teams in Montana, and that hasn’t happened.
Support Local Journalism
That was the holdup this year, too, but league President Steve Wagner said in February that he was “99.9 percent” confident Butte would have a team playing in 2021.
To get things rolling, Gallagher said Steve Wagner has agreed to own the new Butte team and Dane Wagner, his son, will be the general manager.
The Parks and Recreation Board recently endorsed the plans and is recommending that commissioners agree to the lease once again when they meet Oct. 7. Dane Wagner said in a news release that he’s confident commissioners will sign off.
“Due to this previous enthusiasm, we have already begun operations in Butte,” he said. That includes the hiring of an assistant GM and front-office staff.
American Legion baseball in Butte has been supportive of having the Expedition League play here, Gallagher says, and both are committed to coordinating schedules, advertising and other details.
If commissioners OK the lease, the league plans to hold a press conference at 3 Legends Stadium next Thursday to discuss details and will give out several season-ticket packages to fans.
Gallagher said there are several cities in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming who have shown interest in joining the league, too, and Butte could be the “anchor” to seal their commitments.
The league is already asking people from Butte, Helena, Anaconda and “all surrounding areas” to submit ideas for the Butte team’s name. They can do that by sending an email to dane@theexpeditionleague.com or by calling 612-224-4002.
The league played an abbreviated schedule this past season because of COVID-19, and a couple of cities did not play. But league officials say it has been a hit, drawing more than 200,000 people in 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.