ExerDance building in Uptown Butte slowly coming alive again

After years as a poster child for vacant buildings in Uptown Butte, the ExerDance building is showing signs of new life.

A couple from Texas bought the five-story building at 75 E. Park St. a few years ago, and last year, some interior demolition and structural work began, much of it in the basement.

The Urban Revitalization Agency, which oversees a tax-increment district covering parts of Uptown, steered $150,000 toward the work last year and awarded another $150,000 grant to the project Tuesday.

The grants can cover up to 25% of eligible costs and are only paid out when work is completed. The work this year will cost an estimated $600,000 and include more structural support, new steel beams and some work on the first floor and mezzanine level.

A third phase will likely be needed next year, and although ultimate plans for the building are still pending, they are expected to be a mix of uses, said Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director.

“They’re planning on some sort of professional, retail, commercial space on the lower floors and then most likely residential above,” Byrnes told the URA Board on Tuesday. “That’s the gist of the plan without the detail.”

The investors are from Rockwall, Texas and they have also purchased the old YMCA and Rudolph’s buildings in Uptown Butte, Byrnes said.

The renovation project is being overseen by Lesley Gilmore, an historic preservation architect in Bozeman, and Bozeman-based Ensitio Design.

Gilmore talked in detail about all the work and said there is a lot more to do.

“They’re working really hard and steadily but it’s still going to be a little while before we see some really great improvement,” she said, adding that “it’s still stunning how great this building is.”

“This was a well-constructed building,” she said.

It was built in 1885 and was once known as the Park Street Gym but hasn’t been in use for at least 15 years, Byrnes said.

Belgrade developer Michael Libster was a co-owner of the building and was gearing up for a $2.8 million renovation in 2009 when his real estate holdings were caught in the Great Recession and money to fund the project was no longer available. The URA has tried to market the building in the past, too.

The real estate market in Butte, like much of Montana, is booming now, adding to optimism the ExerDance project will continue.

Board member Bob Worley said he was glad the building was being revived, a sentiment echoed by member Bob Brown.

“I don’t understand the architectural or engineering aspects of this building but I do believe this building is really important to the Uptown area the URA covers,” Brown said. “Keeping buildings like this preserved and restored and functional — we exist for a lot of reasons, but this is certainly a primary one.”

