Executive Director of The Springs at Butte named

Valerie DeTonancour, RN, CDP, has been promoted to executive director of The Springs at Butte in Montana. In this role, DeTonancour will oversee all aspects of the senior living community, which provides roughly 60 local jobs.

A registered nurse and certified dementia practitioner, DeTonancour has most recently served as director of health services of The Springs at Butte, where she also co-facilitates the Family Matters Support Group. DeTonancour has extensive health services experience, working in a variety of settings that range from community health centers to the Department of Corrections.

Her interest in health care began in high school, when she worked as a personal care attendant for a home health company. She is a lifelong Butte resident and has an Associate of Science in nursing from Montana Technological University in Butte. DeTonancour is currently pursuing a Master of Science in nursing.

The Springs Living owns and operates 18 senior living communities in Oregon and Montana, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. In 2021, The Springs Living was recognized on Fortune’s Top Ten list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

