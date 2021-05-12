Excavation near Warm Springs marks start of latest cleanup of Clark Fork River

The greening field near Warm Springs looks like a giant mole has burrowed through, leaving tall heaps of soil in its wake.

Excavation work visible from Interstate 90 is a first step toward the state’s tackling Phase 3 of the cleanup of contamination along the Clark Fork River. Phase 3 addresses the river between Perkins Lane and the Galen Road within the stretch of river described as Reach A of the federal Superfund site.

This first step involves harvesting rock beneath the excavated soil to use for haul roads during the upcoming remediation work.

Joel Chavez, project manager for the river work for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, said the excavated soil will be returned after the rock is extracted. He said the land is private and there could be landowner compensation for lost grazing opportunities.

Once the haul roads are no longer needed, they will be reclaimed, he said, unless the landowner wants to retain the road's footprint on his property.

The DEQ is the lead agency for the Clark Fork site. It consults with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and coordinates with the state Natural Resource Damage Program.

