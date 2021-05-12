Excavation near Warm Springs marks start of latest cleanup of Clark Fork River

The greening field near Warm Springs looks like a giant mole has burrowed through, leaving tall heaps of soil in its wake.
Excavation work visible from Interstate 90 is a first step toward the state’s tackling Phase 3 of the cleanup of contamination along the Clark Fork River. Phase 3 addresses the river between Perkins Lane and the Galen Road within the stretch of river described as Reach A of the federal Superfund site.
This first step involves harvesting rock beneath the excavated soil to use for haul roads during the upcoming remediation work.
Joel Chavez, project manager for the river work for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, said the excavated soil will be returned after the rock is extracted. He said the land is private and there could be landowner compensation for lost grazing opportunities.
Once the haul roads are no longer needed, they will be reclaimed, he said, unless the landowner wants to retain the road's footprint on his property.
The DEQ is the lead agency for the Clark Fork site. It consults with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and coordinates with the state Natural Resource Damage Program.
The target is removal of tailings in the streambanks and floodplain that are contaminated with heavy metals from historic mining, milling and smelting activities upstream by the Anaconda Company. The tailings and toxic sediments have accumulated along the river for more than 100 years.
Once the cleanup begins contractors will haul contaminated soils to the Opportunity Ponds.
Reach A includes a 43-mile stretch of the river from Warm Springs in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County downstream to Garrison in Powell County.
During a Zoom conference last month sponsored by the Clark Fork Coalition, representatives from agencies involved in the Clark Fork River cleanup discussed steep declines in brown trout numbers in the upper river in recent years.
The exact cause hasn’t been pinpointed. But Nathan Cook, a fisheries biologist for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said a contributing factor might be the loss, tied to remediation, of undercut banks favored by trout seeking cover.
During that discussion, Beau Downing, restoration manager with the state Natural Resource Damage Program, said the remediation work in Phase 3 will try to adjust streambank work to build in more trout cover if circumstances and costs allow.
“There's always this balancing act, risk-reward, constructability, material availability. There's so many things that go into being able to build a streambank, and we certainly are working to try and mitigate for some of those near-term impacts. But it's important not to lose sight of the long-term goal, which is not to kill fish with metals," Downing said at the time.