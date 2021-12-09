Even a trickle can help: NRDP, partners work to boost summer flows in the Clark Fork River

One CFS, two CFS, three CFS, four.

What’s the sound of one fin clapping?

The abbreviation “CFS” refers to cubic feet per second. That measure of a stream’s flow can be a big deal to trout and other aquatic life.

It’s also a big deal to anglers, ranchers, outfitters, hydrologists, biologists, birdwatchers and many others — especially during low-water summers like the one in 2021.

The Montana Natural Resource Damage Program and partners have been working with ranchers, other landowners, non-profit partners and just about anybody who will listen to try to augment the flow in the Clark Fork River.

As one example: In 2013, the Dry Cottonwood Ranch eliminated a diversion ditch for irrigation, installed a pump system closer to the irrigated acres and converted a portion of the acreage from flood irrigation to pivot irrigation. Those changes conserved up to 9 cubic feet per second of water.

This year, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation authorized changing the water rights uses from “irrigation” to “instream flow.”

As a result, add 9.28 cfs from July 15 to Sept. 6 each year.

Separately, the NRDP entered into two short-term leases in the Lower Lost Creek area that will provide instream flow to the Clark Fork River.

These projects and a bevy of others like them were discussed Tuesday afternoon during a meeting in Deer Lodge of the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Remediation and Restoration Advisory Council.

Brian Bartkowiak, an environmental science specialist with the NRDP, provided an overview of projects in 2021 to members of the council and to a small group of people who attended.

This latter group in included Alex Leone, restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition.

“This year was incredibly rough for streams in southwest Montana and we saw historic drought and streamflow conditions but we didn’t go completely dry,” Leone said. “I would argue that both the Jefferson and Upper Clark Fork faced conditions just as gnarly as 1988 and 2000 but because of all the work that has been done over the last 20 years, we didn’t see dry riverbeds. In years like 2021, a trickle can make the difference.”

Others who attended, aside from council members, included Nathan Cook, a fisheries biologist for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and his colleague, Caleb Uerling, FWP fisheries biologist.

Leone, Cook and Uerling all mentioned water releases from Silver Lake last summer as being vital to boosting instream flow during a critical time from Aug. 2 to Sept. 20. Butte-Silver Bow County and Montana Resources agreed to those releases of 32 cfs of water continuously into Warm Springs Creek during a particularly bad low-flow year.

“It was pretty much as bad as we tend to see,” Uerling said. “Some of the flow projects definitely added resiliency.”

The NRDP funded the releases from Silver Lake, with an agreement that it would pay up to $257,000 for this year’s project.

Cook said securing water for instream flow is a key priority for the upper river, noting that “every little bit we can get helps.” But he also noted that gaining access to more water can be challenging and difficult.

Other attendees Tuesday included J.P. Gallagher, chief executive officer for Butte-Silver Bow County, Megan Fylling, an avian ecologist from the University of Montana, Carl Hamming, planning director for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and several others.

Bartkowiak said good projects involve a benefit both to landowners and the resource.

The state’s NRDP was created in 1990 to prepare Montana’s lawsuit against the Atlantic Richfield Co. for damages to natural resources in the upper Clark Fork River basin associated with past mining and smelting pollution by the Anaconda Co.

Atlantic Richfield bought the Anaconda Co. in 1977, acquiring both its assets and liabilities. The liabilities included huge areas of contaminated ground, ground water and surface water within the nation’s largest Superfund site.

The NRDP lawsuit was based on federal Superfund law and it yielded millions of dollars in settlements to help pay for restoration work or replacement of injured resources in the upper Clark Fork.

The EPA says, “Damages are recoverable at sites where injuries to natural resources have occurred as a result of releases of hazardous substances or oil or as a result of natural resource injury related to implementation of a response action.”

At times, the NRDP’s restoration work occurs in concert with remediation of wastes. That has been true for work to date on Silver Bow Creek, Milltown Dam, the Clark Fork River and Anaconda Uplands.

In 2021, the NRDP, working with project partners, other state agencies and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, established a streamflow working group “to pursue solutions that support the water needs of the Upper Clark Fork Watershed Community.”

There is a host of other projects either completed or being pursued by the NRDP. Some address flows in the river and some address other problems or goals or acquiring land.

For example, some under-sized culverts were replaced at the Brothers Ranch that were fish passage barriers.

In a host of places, the NRDP and partners, including FWP, installed fish screens to keep fish from getting stuck in irrigation ditches.

And NRDP facilitated the acquisition and protection of wildlife habitat throughout the basin and along tributaries.

Partners in the various projects have included FWP, the Clark Fork Coalition, Trout Unlimited, the DNRC, the CSKT, and the Watershed Restoration Coalition, based in Deer Lodge.

The goal of many projects has been, as Bartkowiak described, “clear, cold water.”

He added, “There is nothing that’s not on the table right now. There is no silver bullet. [There is] a whole suite of tools.”

Later, Leone agreed.

“It’s positive that the NRDP has taken a holistic approach to the upper basin’s water woes and, as was mentioned yesterday, there isn’t a silver bullet out there that’s going to magically fix everything,” he said.

“In years like last year when things get really dire we need a suite of options. One of the things I’m most excited about is the leasing study the Clark Fork Coalition and University of Montana are working on with NRDP,” Leone said.

The study is considering how “split-season” water leasing could increase instream flow. This approach would allow irrigators to receive payment for forgoing irrigation on some agricultural land during part of a growing season — generally during drought or low-flow periods.

“To really move the flow needle in the Upper Clark Fork we need a host of options, from Silver Lake storage to a compensation program for water users, to water budgeting, additional headwaters storage options, beavers, irrigation efficiency, etc.,” Leone said.

