Evacuation update: Alder Creek Fire Stage 1 order continues
Officials involved in the Alder Creek Fire met Wednesday morning and determined that the Stage 1 evacuation status in areas of Beaverhead County will remain unchanged.

Fire incident managers, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Forest Service and the Beaverhead County sheriff's office were represented at the meeting.

Evacuation areas are as follows:

Stage 1

  • Highway 43 from mile marker 35 to the county line at mile marker 41.5. This includes the residents on Doolittle Creek Road and North Doolittle Creek Road.
  • Alder Creek drainage
  • Southside of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to mile marker 62

Stage 2

  • Southside of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to Dickie Bridge
  • Westside of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway from the Wisdom Airport to Harriette Lou Road

All off Beaverhead County is under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

