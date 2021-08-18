Evacuation notices rescinded for Alder Creek, Christensen fire areas

Evacuation notices were rescinded Wednesday around the Alder Creek and Christensen wildfire areas, according to a press release from Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft.

Containment lines and weather conditions are favorable for this decision. Although the imminent threat in the area has been reduced, residents in the vicinity of the Alder Creek and Christensen fires are urged to remain vigilant to the ever-changing conditions on these fires, the release noted.

Stage 2 fire restrictions continue in Beaverhead County. Fires are only allowed using devices with an on/off switch that uses LPG fuels, in a 3-feet diameter area clear of flammable materials are allowed. Smoking in a vehicle, in a building or in a 3-feet diameter area clear of flammable materials is allowed. Only operate motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.

