The dirt might just hit the fan.

The EPA released Friday a position paper touting the benefits of using slightly contaminated dirt within a Superfund site for general fill instead of trucking in clean fill.

At the same time, KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, based in Colorado, issued a statement citing the benefits of using what the EPA describes as “onsite material” and others characterize as “grey dirt” or “dirty dirt” within the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit.

Both news releases occurred after most citizens and news media outlets were focused on the weekend ahead. Yet both cited “transparent community engagement” as a goal.

EPA will hold a public meeting Aug. 30 in Butte to discuss the use of onsite material within areas of the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

The sites include, among others, the Northside Tailings Area, East Buffalo Gulch and the Diggings East Area.

The debate about the use of “grey dirt” has stirred strong opposition in some circles, with detractors alleging that the cleanup approach is symbolic of Butte’s second-class citizen status with EPA and the agency’s too-cozy relationship with the Atlantic Richfield Co., the party responsible for cleanup.

Others have characterized the dirt dispute as being much ado about nothing.

David Williams, a member of the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee, recently described the conflict as “foofaraw” – a word defined by one dictionary as meaning “a great deal of fuss or attention given to a minor matter.”

Nearly everyone agrees that adding the slightly tainted onsite material to the more contaminated soils requiring removal to a repository would dramatically increase the volume of truck travel to and from the sites.

Becker said material existing at a Superfund site in Butte will be sampled before use as fill to ensure it does not exceed standards for contamination by toxic metals such as lead, cadmium and arsenic. They are among the metals deposited by historic mining and smelting in Butte.

“All onsite material identified as potentially suitable for general fill will undergo extensive sampling and analysis to confirm it meets all parameters and criteria before use,” Becker said.

Joe Griffin, a member of CTEC long familiar with the region’s Superfund process, has noted that wastes have been left in place at other Superfund sites, including Silver Bow Creek, the Clark Fork River, Milltown and Parrot Tailings.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality, which is overseeing the remediation of historic mining and smelting wastes along the Clark Fork River, announced plans in April to leave more wastes in the floodplain as remediation continues – a decision driven partly by cost savings associated with a lesser cleanup.

Some have speculated that reliance on onsite material as fill in Butte is motivated, in part, by efforts to save money for Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum.

The state’s Natural Resource Damage Program pointedly referenced cost as a potential motivation in a March 10 letter to EPA.

The letter, from Jim Ford of NRDP, expressed “general concerns with EPA allowing high contaminant concentration materials, which would be considered ‘waste’ on other ongoing cleanup projects…to be used in the remedial projects.”

Ford observed that using grey dirt appears to be “intended to reduce the cost to British Petroleum-Atlantic Richfield’s implementation of the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit remedy.”

The Atlantic Richfield Co. is footing the bill for remediation because it acquired the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977 and inherited its staggering environmental liabilities under federal Superfund law.

EPA’s position paper reports that “preliminary design and modeling efforts indicate that onsite material could compromise roughly 25 percent to 35 percent of the general fill to be used at the Northside Tailings, East Buffalo Gulch and Diggings East project areas.”

Nikia Greene, EPA’s remedial project manager in Butte, has said onsite material will not be used at Grove Gulch.

Meanwhile, Becker’s statement emphasizes that the goal of Superfund cleanup is to eliminate exposure to harmful levels of contaminants.

“Achieving this basic objective – in Butte and at the more than 1,300 Superfund priority sites across the nation – does not necessitate digging up every microgram of a metal or substance of concern and moving it to another location,” Becker wrote.

EPA will hold a public meeting on Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Butte Emergency Operations Center, 3619 Wynne Ave.