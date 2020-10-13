EPA's Benevento, Daines join Anaconda hotel groundbreaking

But Everett said things really began to change when he met with EPA Region 8 Administrator Doug Benevento. The newly appointed Benevento had come to Butte but not to Anaconda, so Everett went to him. They had lunch at Taco del Sol, he said, and there, Everett said, “I made my emotions real clear.”

Benevento responded, saying he would come to Anaconda, and he did.

“We took him to the stack, we took him to Benny Goodman Park where our children play. We showed him our houses and how much Anaconda needed action. ‘It’s been almost 40 years, sir, come on,’ I told him.”

As Superfund negotiations continued, Everett saw a difference.

“He got my team, EPA, Atlantic Richfield, DEQ together and he said get this done or I’m going to impose a unilateral order,” Everett said. “I didn’t know what a unilateral order was, but it scared me and it scared Atlantic Richfield, and we got a deal done.”

Benevento laughed. He said, “Bill’s recollection of events is accurate.” He praised Everett, the Anaconda team, and Daines for keeping things moving forward.