EPA to host virtual community Superfund meeting on Monday

The EPA Region 8 is hosting a virtual community meeting for Butte from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, to update the community on various projects happening in Butte and to discuss community concerns related to the Superfund cleanup.

Anyone who is curious about Superfund progress is encouraged to attend.

“We believe in transparency and want to engage, listen, and collaborate with the community,” said Dana Barnicoat, EPA’s Region 8 community involvement coordinator. “During these discussions we plan to accomplish providing relevant and up to date information concerning EPA and stakeholder activities in Butte and the surrounding area.”

On the agenda for the meeting is a recap of the Nov. 23 community meeting, updates from the EPA, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Butte-Silver Bow County and Atlantic Richfield, and a presentation on the End Land Use Plan and Community Engagement Plan by Atlantic Richfield’s operations project manager, Josh Bryson.

Questions from the community will be taken at the end of the meeting.

“Last month we had a successful community discussion with over 82 participants. This is a good start and we hope to have more community members join and participate in our upcoming monthly discussions,” Barnicoat said.