EPA to host virtual community Superfund meeting for Butte

The EPA Region 8 is hosting a virtual community Superfund meeting for Butte residents 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
EPA Region 8’s Environmental Justice Coordinator Corbin Darling and Community Involvement Coordinator Dana Barnicoat will be providing an environmental justice overview.
The Standard published an article about the EPA’s new Environmental Justice Action Plan for Butte on Sunday. The plan was completed in December.
Josh Bryson, liability manager for Atlantic Richfield, will detail the Expanded Residential Metals Abatement Program and the sampling of high intensity playgrounds and open areas at schools.
The virtual meeting will be recorded.
“I have had numerous inquiries from Butte residents wondering if I recorded the past two community discussions. I had not recorded them. Due to the high interest I decided to record the discussions so we can reach out to more community members,” Barnicoat said, adding that recordings will be posted online soon after the meetings.
Barnicoat wrote: “By attending the virtual community discussion, you are acknowledging and consenting to recording of audio and visual content presented during this event and subsequent use of this recording in the public domain by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If you do not choose to share your audio or visual content, please do not log into the meeting. When the recording starts and by remaining online you are agreeing to the terms of this meeting.”
Past meetings took place in the morning.
“This time around we decided to have an evening meeting to ensure those individuals who could not attend the previous meetings during the day have the opportunity to do so,” Barnicoat said.
The Microsoft Teams meeting can be accessed by computer or mobile app, or by calling in at: 406-247-0520, and using phone conference ID: 522 747 844#.
For details to access the meeting, contact Barnicoat at: Barnicoat.Dana@epa.gov.