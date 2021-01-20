EPA to host virtual community Superfund meeting for Butte

The EPA Region 8 is hosting a virtual community Superfund meeting for Butte residents 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

EPA Region 8’s Environmental Justice Coordinator Corbin Darling and Community Involvement Coordinator Dana Barnicoat will be providing an environmental justice overview.

The Standard published an article about the EPA’s new Environmental Justice Action Plan for Butte on Sunday. The plan was completed in December.

Josh Bryson, liability manager for Atlantic Richfield, will detail the Expanded Residential Metals Abatement Program and the sampling of high intensity playgrounds and open areas at schools.

The virtual meeting will be recorded.

“I have had numerous inquiries from Butte residents wondering if I recorded the past two community discussions. I had not recorded them. Due to the high interest I decided to record the discussions so we can reach out to more community members,” Barnicoat said, adding that recordings will be posted online soon after the meetings.