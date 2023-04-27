A full agenda slated for an EPA community discussion Monday night in Butte includes what appears to be a variety of opportunities to wrangle a grip on the sometimes elusive quarry of Superfund cleanup.

“We want to make sure we are providing the best information available and [allowing] all involved to be heard,” said Dana Barnicoat, a regional EPA spokesman.

Barnicoat said the EPA, other agencies and community partners “are working to complete as much work as possible to move remediation efforts in Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit forward.”

The BPSOU encompasses more than six square miles, more than 4,000 acres, across the Butte Hill. It is included within the federal Superfund site tied to historic mining and smelting and contaminated wastes.

Monday’s meeting agenda will include:

Update by EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker

EPA leadership introductions and updates

Community Engagement updates

Butte Citizens Technical Environmental Committee update

Discussion about improving community engagement

Butte health concerns

Butte-Silver Bow updates for Butte Reclamation Evaluation System and Residential Metals Abatement Program

EPA Superfund site updates

Questions and comments from community

The May 1 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Participants can attend in person at the Butte Emergency Operations Center at 3615 Wynne Ave. or join virtually by clicking on Join EPA Butte Community Discussion. The dial-in number is 406-247-0520, Phone Conference ID: 613 287 202#.