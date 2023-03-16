The EPA will review health data in Butte to “identify any gaps” that could set the stage for a “potential health assessment,” the agency’s Region 8 office announced.

The agency also promised it would redouble its efforts to be transparent in its Butte Superfund efforts.

“We’ve heard from community members that there is a desire for a broad health assessment for Butte,” spokeswoman Taylor Gillespie told The Montana Standard on Thursday.

“Our first step will be to reach out to those community members to gain a deeper understanding of their concerns, goals for a health assessment, and potential data gaps. With that information we can determine how best to support the community” in gathering data needed for the “potential health assessment,” Gillespie added.

“I recently made my third trip to Butte to hear from community members and officials,” said KC Becker, EPA regional administrator, in a prepared statement. “During the visit, my staff and I heard from community members about the desire for more transparency and are taking action to ensure the community can meaningfully engage in decisions related to the Superfund cleanup.”

One of the people Becker heard from on her recent trip was Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

“I told her that Butte-Silver Bow had been thrown in front of the community while the regulators sat back and allowed us to be the face of Superfund. We’re a part of it but the regulators are the ones who should be leading community engagement. And they should be able to do any necessary studies to assure the public that we’re getting the cleanup we deserve.”

Thursday, Gallagher praised the federal agency’s commitment to further transparency and community engagement.

“I’m glad they came forward and are making the commitment to be more accountable to us here in the community,” he said.

“We need to open these meetings directly to the public. The public needs to be able to weigh in. I don’t think that was being achieved and I didn’t realize it myself until we sat down and really started looking at this,” Gallagher said. “The public needs full transparency and we weren’t even getting that ourselves.”

EPA said it's “committed to hosting more frequent public meetings to include both in-person and hybrid virtual options for public attendance. These meetings will be recorded and posted to EPA’s website and will be an additional opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.”

The agency said it is also in the process of recruiting at least one additional community involvement coordinator to work in the agency’s Montana office, which is in Helena, “who will be available to support the community in Butte.”

EPA said it will be hosting a public meeting in April to update the community on cleanup progress and “our actions to improve community engagement.” No date and location have yet been announced.

“Our goal is to be responsive and supportive of the community’s requests and provide opportunities for meaningful public involvement,” the EPA’s Gillespie said Thursday.

Regarding the need for a thorough health assessment, Gallagher said that instead of discounting the source of earlier studies, EPA must “be able to assure us that we have a community that has been studied, and people are safe raising their kids here.”