EPA, DEQ pledge more communication about solvent plume under Butte High

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PCE is commonly used in dry cleaning solvents, adhesives and degreasing aerosols like brake cleaner. The chemical can cause neurological, kidney and liver damage, and is a probable carcinogen.

Also detected was trichloroethylene (TCE), another chemical used in a variety of industrial products and by commercial dry cleaners for spot removal. According to the National Cancer Institute, TCE can cause kidney cancer and may be associated with increased risk to other cancers as well.

The DEQ said the closed Unique Dry Cleaners facility on South Main Street near the high school was a likely source for the contaminants. O’Neill pressed for more certainty on that, but didn’t get it.

“I know we’re not looking to point the finger here — we have to make sure this gets cleaned up — but where did this come from? Whose fault is this?” O’Neill said.

Kevin Stone, a public information specialist with the DEQ, said Unique Cleaners was a potential source of the contamination but not the only one.

“I think we’ve learned over the years that there additionally, at one time, was another dry-cleaning facility in the general area as well as other businesses that could have been using solvents in degreaser,” Stone said. “We never identified a clear responsible party.