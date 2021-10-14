EPA, DEQ pledge more communication about solvent plume under Butte High

State and federal environmental officials promised to be transparent and forthcoming as more analysis is done on a groundwater plume of toxic chemicals discovered 12 years ago underneath Butte High School.
They also told Butte-Silver Bow commissioners they’re confident the chemicals commonly used in dry cleaning have not contaminated drinking water in the area and said the human health risks — at least those indicated initially in 2009 — are quite low.
“If you exposed the whole population of Montana, which rounded up is about one-and-a-half million, and they were exposed to the level of chemicals in the groundwater — in a home situation, in a resident situation — over about a 20-year period, you would only see … probably between two to six additional cancers across that whole one-and-a-half million population," said Charlie Partridge, a toxicologist with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“You would probably have a higher risk of cancer from eating a chili-cheese dog once a week for that same time period,” he said.
Still, commissioners told officials with the EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality they felt frustrated and blindsided by recent news of the plume 12 years after it was discovered and peppered them with questions Wednesday night about its source and risks.
“I definitely appreciate what you guys are doing (but) find out where it came from and help us fix this please,” Commissioner Josh O’Neill told the environmental regulators, all of them appearing remotely via computer.
The DEQ first detected the solvent plume in 2009 and the EPA contracted a preliminary investigation of the site over a decade later. The report was completed this past summer, and shared with Butte-Silver Bow officials this week.
It found the site posed a potential risk to human health and recommended a thorough inspection be completed in order to find out for sure.
Partridge said last week the chemical concentrations found in 2009 present a fairly low risk to people, as does the potential exposure pathway. But no monitoring of the site has been conducted since 2009, and current concentrations are unknown.
The EPA now plans to complete that inspection and test the air of Butte High and other buildings in the vicinity for contaminants, including any solvents that have vaporized and accumulated in indoor structures.
Much of the information presented Wednesday night was shared with Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, other county officials and The Montana Standard last week. The Standard published an extensive story about the plume on Oct. 7.
The contaminated groundwater was first discovered during excavation for the bleachers at Butte High’s Naranche Stadium in 2009. It contained tetrachloroethylene (PCE) that was more than double the state’s standards. The highest concentration was 12 micrograms per liter and the standard is 5 micrograms per liter. The contamination was over 20 feet deep.
PCE is commonly used in dry cleaning solvents, adhesives and degreasing aerosols like brake cleaner. The chemical can cause neurological, kidney and liver damage, and is a probable carcinogen.
Also detected was trichloroethylene (TCE), another chemical used in a variety of industrial products and by commercial dry cleaners for spot removal. According to the National Cancer Institute, TCE can cause kidney cancer and may be associated with increased risk to other cancers as well.
The DEQ said the closed Unique Dry Cleaners facility on South Main Street near the high school was a likely source for the contaminants. O’Neill pressed for more certainty on that, but didn’t get it.
“I know we’re not looking to point the finger here — we have to make sure this gets cleaned up — but where did this come from? Whose fault is this?” O’Neill said.
Kevin Stone, a public information specialist with the DEQ, said Unique Cleaners was a potential source of the contamination but not the only one.
“I think we’ve learned over the years that there additionally, at one time, was another dry-cleaning facility in the general area as well as other businesses that could have been using solvents in degreaser,” Stone said. “We never identified a clear responsible party.
“I think at this stage everyone’s focus is really on confirming the assumptions that there are not human health risks and kind of moving forward,” he said.
Like Gallagher did last week, commissioners questioned why additional testing and possible remediation wasn’t done over the past decade.
DEQ officials say the plume was considered low-risk when first discovered because there wasn’t a pathway to drinking water, and for several years they couldn’t find funding streams to pursue further analysis.
Federal policy changes in 2017 opened the door for EPA funding and investigation of vapor intrusions from chemicals like PCE, and two years ago, the EPA contracted for the report completed this year.
Stone said the public and local officials would have heard more from the DEQ had the site been considered high risk, and the agency is pleased it finally found the avenue for additional assessments.
But, he said, “As we reflect on this milestone and reflect on the process, we acknowledge that there could have been more done as far as communication over the years and that’s something that’s an ever-increasing focus of our agency.”
The officials planned a public virtual meeting on the plume Thursday night and plan to brief the Butte School Board about it Monday.