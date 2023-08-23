Many residents of the Mill Creek community near Anaconda objected after the EPA concluded elevated levels of arsenic discovered in the urine of pre-schoolers in 1985 made relocation necessary.

Others were ready to flee once the risks of staying were clear.

The EPA and Centers for Disease Control said contamination from the nearby Anaconda Co. smelter stack’s emissions had created an unsafe environment for the 37 families living in the unincorporated community of Mill Creek, roughly 1.5 miles east of Anaconda.

In October 1987, resident Peg Patterson told a reporter for The Montana Standard that she wasn’t happy about being forced to move from a property homesteaded prior to 1900.

“I’m really ticked off,” she said then.

Permanent relocation was completed in the early fall of 1988 and home demolition was wrapped up by the end of the year.

On Monday, some 35 years later, the EPA announced that the 160 acres that once included the Mill Creek community now pose no unacceptable risk to human health or the environment following remedial cleanup at the site.

As a result, EPA formally deleted Operable Unit 15 from the Anaconda Co. Smelter Superfund site.

In a press release, KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, celebrated the news.

“This deletion represents a major milestone in the transformation of the Superfund site,” Becker said. “The agency will conduct five-year reviews of the property to ensure that completed cleanup and response actions remain protective.”

Carl Nyman, Superfund coordinator for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, weighed in.

“Anaconda-Deer Lodge County has been hopeful for a very long time that appropriate portions of the Superfund site would be delisted," he said. "We’re happy to see this area delisted, and look forward to more to follow.”

The EPA previously divided the smelter Superfund site into a number of distinct areas, referred to as operable units, to target cleanup activities according to specific complexities, geographic boundaries and more.

Other operable units have been at least partially deleted from the 300-square-mile Anaconda Co. Smelter Site. They include Operable Unit 9, Beryllium Removal; Operable Unit 11, Flue Dust; and Operable Unit, Arbiter Removal.

EPA said it deletes sites from the National Priorities List when no further cleanup is required to protect human health and the environment.

In the Anaconda region, nearly 100 years of smelting and mining activity resulted in the contamination of soils, surface water, sediments and groundwater. The primary contaminants of concern are arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead and zinc.