EPA begins ambitious effort to accelerate mining cleanups in the West

Benevento said the idea behind the new office was not to take authority and accountability from the regions, but to take decision-making once done at headquarters and bring it much closer to the work itself. In that sense, the office’s creation is an acknowledgement that East Coast-based bureaucracy has not adequately understood Western issues and has not executed its oversight correctly.

But the regional bureaucracies can’t help but be affected. The office’s responsibilities will span regions 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 – almost exactly everything west of the Mississippi.

The size of the area and the size of the problem are both staggering. It is estimated there are more than half a million abandoned mines in the West. In Montana alone, there are thousands of abandoned hard-rock mines, which cause problems with acid mine drainage — the outflow from unearthed rock containing sulfides, which reacts to being exposed to air and water — as well as heavy metals contamination and issues such as radon gas accumulation.

Some 63 mining sites across the west are on the Superfund list. But the issues spread far wider.