Plenty to do in southwest Montana through July

There's plenty of outdoor family events still to come in southwest Montana through July.

THREE FORKS RODEO

Three Forks Rodeo Weekend action Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, with the cowboys and cowgirls of the Northern Rodeo Association featuring bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway roping, junior barrel racing and junior breakaway roping. Mini bull riding returns again this year and will run in advance of and during the performance. Friday night is family night and kids admission (12 and under) is free with an adult and canned food (or cash) donation for the Headwaters Area Food Bank. For details call Three Forks Rodeo at 406-272-3716 or visit https://www.threeforksrodeo.com/annual-nra-rodeo/

WATER TO WHISKEY RUN

Willies Distillery will host the annual Madison River Run, also affectionately called the “Water to Whiskey” 5k run Saturday, July 16. The event starts at 10 a.m. near the Madison River in Lion’s Club Park, Ennis, and registration is $20. Strollers, walkers and kids are welcome, too. For details, call 406-682-4117 or email info@williesdistillery.com.

LINEMAN’S RODEO

Montana Lineman’s Rodeo starts at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. A competition for linemen, equipment operators, and tree trimmers. Fun for all ages. Bucket truck rides, bounce house, ladies pole climb, electric safety demonstrations and more.

CAR SHOW

The Kenny Cook Memorial Car Show is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Kennedy Common. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

FRONTIER DAYS

Whitehall’s Frontier Days are Friday-Saturday, July 22-23, and include a community barbecue, street vendors, live music, beer garden, kids’ activities and more. Details: 406-287-2260.

FREE ADMISSION TO WATER PARK

Butte Auto’s Ridge Waters Day will provide free admission for children to Ridge Waters waterpark in Butte at noon Saturday, July 23. Popsicles will also be provided.

BUTTE 100 RACE

Butte 100 Mountain Bike race consists of three individual races, a 25-, 50-, and 100-mile ride. The event begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 23, atop the Continental Divide just outside of Butte. The race has grown from a small group of dedicated locals on a gravel road, to world-class athletes competing on world-class trails. Details: www.butte100.com.

BBQ AND BREWFEST

Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Competition and Brewfest is set from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on Main Street in Deer Lodge. For details, call 406-498-4877 or 498-9020.

HOOFIN' IT RACE

Hoofin’ it on the Ranch with 3K, 5K, and 10K runs will be Saturday, July 23, at the Grant Kohrs Historic Ranch, 266 Warren Lane, Deer Lodge. Registration is at 7 a.m.; races begin 8 a.m. For details, 406-846-9795.

FLOATING FLOTILLA

The Ruby Valley Annual Floating Flotilla and Fish Fantasies on Saturday, July 23, features games, contests, demonstrations, dances, music, drama, arts and crafts and lots of prizes available. Festival concludes with floating parade on Beaverhead River.

BRAWLS AND KICKSTART DAYS

Brawls and Kickstart Days will be held in an open 10-acre area Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, behind The Depot on Arizona Street. The bare-knuckle boxing event will take place Friday night. In addition, there will be freestyle motorcycle performances and music by Saliva.

ARTS FESTIVAL

The annual Madison Valley Arts Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Peter T’s Park on Ennis’ Main Street. The event, sponsored by the Ennis Arts Association, includes nearly 50 juried arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food, raffle, and more.

FLINT CREEK VALLEY DAYS

Flint Creek Valley Days parade starts at noon Saturday, July 30, in Phillipsburg, surrounded by class reunions, and other small events to enjoy.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

The Flint Creek Valley Days Classic Car Show, hosted by the Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in downtown Philipsburg.

ONGOING

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. Wednesdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Space Jam,” “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Balto,” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantom.”

Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Rio Bravo,” “The Rounders,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Jeremiah Johnson.”