Enough is enough: Man gets 23 years in prison for bilking seniors in Butte

Sean Michael Kelledy had avoided serious prison time for bilking tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Butte who had graciously taken him in when he needed a place to stay.

A “few days” at her house turned into six months and while there, he charged nearly $48,000 to her credit cards, persuaded her to withdraw more than $19,000 from an IRA, and would “send her to her room” when he had people over, prosecutors say.

Kelledy, now 49, got a 10-year sentence to the Montana Department of Corrections for that in 2017 but seven years were suspended and his DOC time was served in a treatment program and pre-release.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison a few years later for ripping off an older man in Butte for roof repairs he never made, but all 23 were suspended. Prosecutors and judges in both cases wanted him working so he could pay back his victims.

On Wednesday — following repeated probation violations, arrests in other counties and two other states, and with most of his restitution still unpaid — their patience ran out.

Prosecutors this time asked District Judge Robert Whelan to revoke all of his suspended time and send him to the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

The judge obliged and cast doubt on whether he even believed Kelledy’s statements Wednesday about a gambling addiction and “living in a wilderness of error.”

“I don’t know if it’s all part of the scam,” Whelan told Kelledy. “I know you have taken advantage of so many people, I don’t know if you are trying to take advantage of this court.”

Whelan revoked the seven suspended years in the first case and the 23 years in the second case and ordered they be served at the state prison. The sentences run concurrently so they total 23.

Kelledy faces up to 40 more years if he’s convicted of bail jumping and falsifying documents claiming he had COVID-19 so he could get out of court appearances. Those are relatively new charges in a case still pending before District Judge Kurt Krueger.

And although a man who said he was friends with Kelledy recently paid $4,000 toward his restitution bill, and testified as a character witness for Kelledy on Wednesday, prosecutors suggested that he, too, was being scammed.

They said Kelledy had given the man’s phone number to other inmates in the Butte jail and now they were calling him for money, too. The man acknowledged getting the calls.

“He doesn’t care,” prosecutor Kelli Fivey told the judge. “He does not believe the rules apply to him and he hasn’t believed the rules have applied to him from day one.”

The initial case stemmed from 2015 when an older woman hired Kelledy to do “handyman work” around her house. One day he showed up with a mattress on top of his car, saying he was living with his father but his father had been evicted for not paying rent.

She offered to put him up for a few days until he could find another place, prosecutors say, but he stayed six months. He charged more than $48,000 on two of her credit cards, got her to draw money from an IRA account and got her money in other ways.

The woman told police she was under duress the entire time and afraid of repercussions if she didn’t go along. Kelledy was convicted of exploitation of an older person and given the 10-year DOC sentence with seven years suspended.

The credit card companies ended up eating the $48,000 or so in charges because they resulted from criminal acts, but then Judge Brad Newman ordered Kelledy to pay back more than $38,000 he took in other ways.

Kelledy served time in a DOC program and at a pre-release center in Missoula, was sanctioned for probation violations after his release, was arrested in Yellowstone County and was returned to probation in Missoula before absconding from supervision, probation officials say.

In October 2019, a man in Butte said he had paid Kelledy $5,170 for roof work that wasn’t done. Kelledy gave the man receipts purporting to show he had spent $4,181 of the money on roofing materials at Triple S, but prosecutors say the receipts were doctored.

Kelledy had given the man “a briefcase containing valuables to hold as collateral, which ended up being just rocks inside the briefcase,” a court affidavit stated.

Prosecutors charged Kelledy with felony theft by deception, forgery and exploitation of an older person. He was convicted of all three and sentenced to 23 years at the state prison, with all of them suspended. He was ordered to pay more than $4,700 in restitution.

Last September, probation officers said he had violated supervision by using illegal drugs, failing to pay restitution and absconding, among other things. In November, he was arrested for vehicle theft and other crimes in Kootenai County, Idaho.

Then in December, he claimed to have COVID-19 when he missed a court hearing in Butte regarding the previous cases. When Judge Krueger asked for proof, prosecutors allege Kelledy provided fabricated documents showing he had been diagnosed with COVID at a Missoula clinic.

Kelledy’s attorney, Daniel Biddulph, said his client had a severe drug addiction and gambling issues and a long-term corrections treatment program could help and ultimately allow him to make restitution payments.

Kelledy, appearing via ZOOM from the Butte jail, said he didn’t “intend to take refuge” behind his gambling problem but said it “is so utterly monstrous I can’t stop.”

“I wish I could,” he said. “I’m disgusted with myself and the things I have done. These people didn’t deserve this. I have been nothing but a perpetual disappointment.”

But like Fivey, prosecutor Ann Shea had no sympathy.

She said she agreed to the 23-year suspended sentence in her case because the victim had taken out a big loan to pay for his roof repairs and needed the restitution badly.

But Kelledy had only recently come up with $4,000 in restitution, she said, and that was from a man who was now getting calls from other inmates in the Butte jail.

“He didn’t give any mercy to his victims whatsoever,” Shea said.

Whelan said Kelledy had 12 prior felonies and had “ample opportunity to try to correct your life.”

“My primary concern in this case is protection of the community,” he said.

