There comes a time when prosecutors and judges have had enough of one person’s criminal ways.

That time has come for 53-year-old Larry James Evans of Butte.

Vehicle thefts and simple drug-possession charges by themselves don’t typically lead to time in the Montana State Prison, let alone sentences of 18 years there.

But they can, and in Evans’ case did, if they’re the latest in a laundry list of previous charges and convictions — all detailed in a latest presentence investigation, or PSI.

Prosecutor Ann Shea waved its pages and pages in the air Thursday, urging District Judge Kurt Krueger to reject Evans’ pleas for leniency. The judge obliged.

“In my 21 years on the bench, I have never seen a PSI like this,” Krueger told Evans. “I have not seen a PSI with an attachment of seven pages, or eight pages, of facilities that you’ve been in and opportunities you’ve had for treatment.”

Krueger reminded him that in 1988, in the same courtroom, then District Judge Arnold Olsen gave a young Evans a deferred sentence for breaking the law. Evans broke its terms within a year.

That was 35 years ago, Krueger noted.

“There’s not a successful completion of one sentence and yet you’re asking this court to — all of a sudden after 35 years — to again look to a treatment facility for you,” Krueger said. “The court will not indulge in that.”

Instead, Kruger sentenced Evans to three years in the Montana State Prison for stealing a truck in November 2021 and five more for possessing meth, with no time suspended.

They are consecutive to each other, meaning eight years total, and Kruger stacked them on top of a 10-year prison term District Judge Robert Whelan imposed earlier this month for Evans stealing an R&R Electrical truck.

Evans and his attorney, Robin Ammons, wanted any sentence Krueger imposed to run concurrently with the decade term ordered by Whelan. That could result in an earlier parole, then Evans would enter a drug-treatment program called Hope Ministries.

Evans acknowledged he had made bad choices in life but said he was ready to change. His mother also spoke before Ammons made a final pitch for a shorter combined sentence.

The mother was in prison years ago for drug crimes and “Larry grew up” visiting her there, Ammons said, but she overcame all that.

“She has been out for almost 30 years and is doing very well,” Ammons said. “She has stayed sober. Addiction was likely her main problem as well.

“He believes that addiction is the root of his problems … but he does believe he can change and do the best that he can,” she said.

But Shea noted Evans’ long criminal history and previous treatment programs, and said his crimes went beyond drug use and possession.

According to court records, his past offenses have included thefts, forgery, assault with a weapon and failure to resister as a violent offender.

In the case at hand, Evans stole a pickup a man had parked in the area of Front and Utah on Nov. 18, 2021. Police spotted it a few hours later and gave chase but called it off because Evans was speeding through a residential area.

A resident called police a short time later saying a white pickup had pulled into her driveway and was stuck. Officers saw Evans on foot, got him to the ground and cuffed him despite his efforts to resist. He had meth on him, police say.

A few months earlier, an R&R Electrical truck was found stuck on Aluminum Street with the driver’s side window broken out. The business owner posted surveillance video on Facebook showing a man walking between buildings then backing the truck out.

The suspect in the video was not wearing a shirt under his jean jacket and had a large tattoo on his chest that police matched to Evans via a booking photo.

If the judge went along with a concurrent sentence, Shea said, Evans could be out of prison within two years “and we are going to have more victims.”

“He’s not just an addict your honor,” Shea said. “We see people dealing with addiction and all they’ve ever committed were (drug) possession and those kinds of things and we try to address those.

“But when you start creating victims — three decades of victims — we can’t just give you another break because you’ve finally figured out that you’re an addict because we’re just going to be back here again.”