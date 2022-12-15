Ennis 'alley' deemed public after prolonged litigation

The Louisiana Purchase reached fruition more quickly than a legal dispute in Ennis about whether a 12-foot-wide strip of land roughly half a block long was public or private.

In the end, Madison County District Court Judge Luke Berger ruled that the narrow piece of land is public.

The strip has been called the 103/107 alley by some, Armitage Alley by some, and the 103/107 Strip by others, with the numbers referencing adjoining parcels.

Those parcels have been owned by Michael and Marie Stears, who sued the Town of Ennis to assert ownership of the alley. The litigation launched in Oct. 2016.

The alley has provided access for residents to the Madison River, a blue-ribbon trout stream and the lifeblood of the town in many ways.

Many Montanans bristle when the possibility looms of losing public access. That potential was at the crux of a case brought against the town by the Stears. Efforts to mediate the dispute failed.

In July 2021, lawyer Sean Morris, who represented the town, told The Madisonian that public officials have an obligation to preserve public land and public access.

In August 2018, Lisa Roberts, then an Ennis town commissioner, told The Montana Standard that the town was obligated to continue to litigate the case.

“Mr. and Mrs. Stears sued the town of Ennis – essentially their friends and neighbors – to block river access that’s through an alley that’s adjacent to their property,” Roberts said then. “And it’s our duty to defend the right of our residents to access the Madison River through this alley.”

On Wednesday, Town Commissioner Tina Allison said she is relieved there has been resolution to the long-running dispute.

“I’m glad that it’s done,” she said. “I’m glad that it’s over.”

The Stears could not be reached. Their attorney, Christopher Meyer, did not respond to requests for comment.