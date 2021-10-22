Today can only be described as bittersweet.

Bittersweet for Tom and Karen Laity and bittersweet for the many customers near and far they have served over the years.

Sadly, today is the last day Joe’s Pasty Shop will be opened for business. After a 74-year run, the Butte institution is shutting its doors. Founded by Joseph and Mary Novack, the restaurant first opened its doors in 1947.

“Don’t say nice things to me or I’ll be in tears,” said Karen, eyes already filled with tears.

By no means has this couple been looking forward to this day. It was just inevitable. They bought the long-standing business in 1993 and had an absolute blast running it with zero regrets.

For the few who don’t know what a pasty is, well it includes beef and diced potatoes, along with a bit of onion and spiced with salt and pepper, all wrapped in dough and baked to a golden brown. Some like to top it with ketchup or chili, but the majority cover their pasty with a rich brown gravy. Years gone by, the Butte staple, introduced by Cornish immigrants, was affectionately called by Butte miners as a “letter from home.”

Looking back at their 28-year run, Tom and Karen said summer was consistently their busiest season, thanks to tourists and of course, the numerous expatriates returning home for a visit.

“They always had to get their pasty, along with a pork chop sandwich,” laughed Karen.

The holidays were a close second.

Every Christmas season without fail, the couple and their crew were inundated with orders for cocktail pasties, the “hors d’oeuvres of choice” for many a Butte holiday party.

Karen recalled when they were baking 300 dozen a day in the weeks leading up to the millennium, Jan. 1, 2000.

“Everyone went all out,” recalled Karen. “It was just insane.”

According to Tom, it’s been a great run with the bonus of having great employees through the years and vendors, too.

“They are all going to be missed,” he said.

When it came time to retire, the couple hoped to sell to an enterprising buyer who wanted in on a Butte tradition. That sale never happened.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I wish somebody would have bought it,” said Karen, “but we’re still keeping it on the market.”

Two important reasons factored in when making the decision to close now rather than at the end of the year.

“Physically, it became too much for us,” said Karen, who explained the job is very labor intensive. Add a lack of staff to the mix and it has wreaked havoc for the restaurant.

“We just couldn’t get help,” she explained. “It was the first time we had ever had this problem.”

In years past, the couple had employed numerous high school students and remain thankful for the experience.

“Through the years, we had the privilege of watching them blossom into fabulous people,” said Karen. “We have been so blessed.”

Tom, a Butte native, and Karen, who grew up in Three Forks, met in college and have been married 54 years.

A one-time math teacher, Tom was a store manager when he finished up a 20-year career with Safeway. He then happily donned an apron and headed for the kitchen. He has mixed feelings about hanging up that apron. He already knows that he will dearly miss his customers, many of whom he has known not just for years, but for decades.

“We couldn’t have asked for better customers,” said Karen, who did the books and payroll.

While they will certainly miss the daily camaraderie with their customers, catching some much needed shut-eye is first on the agenda. Post-retirement, the couple plans to sleep in for the first few weeks. But then, plans need to be made.

“We’ll have to create a new routine,” said Tom. Karen agreed — “Yeah, get out of our comfort zone.”

It’s something the two might find challenging at first, since both have worked since they were teenagers. But they’re not too worried.

Tom plans to stay busy with volunteer work. As for Karen, she plans to volunteer as well, along with keeping up with her bridge and book clubs.

The couple has three grown children, Stayce of Butte, Chris, who lives in Oregon, and Josh, now living in Germany, along with four grandchildren. They are looking forward to spending more time with them.

Next year, travel is also on their agenda, with a trip to Europe in the works.

As the restaurant’s final day gets closer, both Karen and Tom know the day will be tough to get through. All in all, though, the couple is happy with their decision.

“It was just time,” said Tom.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.