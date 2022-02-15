 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Empty Bowls event is returning to the Butte Civic Center

  • 0
Volutneers make over 1,000 bowls for Butte's Empty Bowls

Large bowls rest on a long table as volunteers work to set out the pottery ahead of a past Empty Bowls event in the Butte Civic Center.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The Empty Bowls event is back and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Butte Civic Center. Masks are requested when up and moving around the Civic Center.

Tickets are $20 for a soup bowl-sized dish or $100 for a serving-sized family bowl — plus, all the soup one can eat, bread, dessert a cash bar, live music and a silent auction of items from local artists. The soup is donated by local restaurants. Tickets are available at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. 2nd St.

Empty Bowls is sponsored by and supports the Backpack Program for children in the community through the food bank. The backpack program provides food to children in grades K-12 who have been identified by their teachers as food insecure. The children receive a bag with enough food for them for two days each Friday. The food bank is currently serving over 425 children. Your donation of either the $20 or $100 is used 100 percent to purchase the food for the children.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News