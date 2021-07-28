Empty Bowls dinner fundraiser returns to Butte Civic Center in September

The annual Empty Bowls dinner is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Enjoy a bowl of soup with family and friends donated by local businesses and take home a ceramic bowl as a reminder.

The dinner fundraiser supports the Butte Emergency Food Bank's Backpack Program, which provides meals and snacks for students every weekend. With these meals, students are more attentive in classes, retain more information, and have better moods to welcome classroom activities and homework.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The more money raised for the program, the greater number of backpacks filled. The goal is to fuel the youths of the Butte community so they can use the best of their education to make good life decisions.

Volunteers are still needed for the night of the event. Silent auction items such as art items, gift baskets and gift cards are also needed. These items can be dropped off at the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

Tickets are sold from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, at the Butte Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St. There are tickets on sale for $20 and $100.

If people have any questions regarding the Empty Bowls Dinner, contact Giao Hoang at hoangiao@gmail.com or Peggy Graving at pgraving@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0