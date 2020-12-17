 Skip to main content
Emotional landscapes in first Butte show
Emotional landscapes in first Butte show

Emotional landscapes in first Butte show

Robin Gammons, a Bozeman-based painter and sculptor originally from Butte, will exhibit new work in a new medium in a virtual opening with an artist talk and tour on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Foreground Gallery, 66 W. Park St. Visit eventbrite.com @foreground gallery to register for the live event. Gammons, a recent graduate of Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in Halifax, Nova Scotia, earned a bachelor’s of fine arts with a focus on sculpture. Two six-foot jet black ceramic pieces from her work at the university are on display at Foreground in a show she calls "2" while two-dimensional paintings in acrylic paint on wood panels line the walls.

Robin Gammons, a Bozeman-based painter and sculptor originally from Butte, will share new work in a new medium at the Foreground Gallery, 66 W. Park St., on Saturday in a virtual opening with an artist talk and tour.

Gammons, a recent graduate of Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in Halifax, Nova Scotia, earned a bachelor of fine arts with a focus on sculpture. Two six-foot-tall jet black ceramic pieces from her work at the university are on display in the Foreground in a show she calls "2" while two-dimensional paintings in acrylic paint on wood panels line the walls.

The paintings present as diptychs and mirror images in an exploration of internal and external worlds. The artist paints fictitious organs imagining how emotional states impact the body. Gammons said she uses color aggressively with ultra bright reds, greens, blues and pinks with the intention of expressing radical optimism at a time of strife and personal transformation for the planet and those in her community and beyond. 

"My hope with the work is that it fosters compassion and a gentle look into one's self," says Gammons. "I like it when people look at my work and smile. I want that to happen."

Throughout the show pairs of puffy, brightly colored angels float through the work. They dance on an ombre blue and white heart in a mirror image flanked by crimson in a piece called "There but for the Grace of God go I" and they nearly touch in a piece called "Hellevator" in a nod to the urban legend of elevators that are actually portals to hell.

"The angels just make me smile. They come from a sense of curiousness and represent guardians and tricksters acting upon imagined internal organs," says Gammons. 

To participate in the Dec. 19 opening with Robin Gammons at 3 p.m. visit eventtribe.com @foreground gallery to register for the live event that includes an artist talk, a tour and a question and answer period. 

