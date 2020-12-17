Emotional landscapes in first Butte show

Robin Gammons, a Bozeman-based painter and sculptor originally from Butte, will share new work in a new medium at the Foreground Gallery, 66 W. Park St., on Saturday in a virtual opening with an artist talk and tour.

Gammons, a recent graduate of Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in Halifax, Nova Scotia, earned a bachelor of fine arts with a focus on sculpture. Two six-foot-tall jet black ceramic pieces from her work at the university are on display in the Foreground in a show she calls "2" while two-dimensional paintings in acrylic paint on wood panels line the walls.

The paintings present as diptychs and mirror images in an exploration of internal and external worlds. The artist paints fictitious organs imagining how emotional states impact the body. Gammons said she uses color aggressively with ultra bright reds, greens, blues and pinks with the intention of expressing radical optimism at a time of strife and personal transformation for the planet and those in her community and beyond.

"My hope with the work is that it fosters compassion and a gentle look into one's self," says Gammons. "I like it when people look at my work and smile. I want that to happen."