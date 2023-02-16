What do the words actinic, battlement and microbial have in common? They all were spelled correctly by Emerson Elementary School fourth-grader Mason Tischmak, who won the Butte-Silver Bow County Spelling Bee on Thursday at the Montana Tech Auditorium in Butte.

The word he spelled to secure first place was "aphids," which are "very small soft-bodied homopterous insects that suck the juices of plants," according to Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Fifty-one Butte fourth through eighth graders qualified to compete in the county bee. Of those, 48 competed Thursday.

At the beginning of the event, pronouncer Bobbi Stauffer congratulated the students on getting to the county bee.

“Remember that you guys are all winners already,” she told them. Stauffer has served as the county bee’s pronouncer for nearly 20 years.

The bee lasted nine rounds. By the sixth round, only eight spellers were left standing.

By the eighth round, Tischmak was the sole elementary school student next to three seventh-graders, all from East Middle School.

Nick Schmalzreid was the runner-up, leaving the bee on the word “progeny.” Madison Colin and Jessi Jones were eliminated in the eighth round on “miniature” and “temperament,” respectively.

Tischmak is the youngest speller to win a county bee in recent history. In 2020, a Ramsay School seventh-grader won; in 2019, an East seventh-grader won; in 2018, an East eighth-grader won; in 2017, a Ramsay sixth-grader won; in 2016, a seventh-grader; in 2015, an eighth grader; in 2014, a Hillcrest Elementary School sixth-grader and in 2013, a seventh-grader.

Tischmak beamed proudly as he held his certificate after clinching his win. He will go on to represent Silver Bow County in the 58th Annual Montana Treasure State Spelling Bee in Bozeman. Schmalzreid will compete in the event Tischmak is unable to.

The county bee was organized by the Butte-Silver Bow County superintendent of schools' office, and has been since 2011. This year’s effort was headed by deputy county superintendent of schools, Christy Gross.

Butte-Silver Bow County superintendent of schools Cathy Maloney thanked the spellers for their hard work and told them she loves watching them compete.

She also thanked their teachers and parents for helping the students prepare, adding: “It’s a little challenging for everybody.”

This was the first year since 2020 that the county held a spelling bee because of COVID-19. Last year, Hillcrest Elementary School was the only one in the county that chose to hold a school spelling bee and sent sixth-grader Indro Pramanik to the state bee.

Pramanik competed in the county bee this year. The bee was judged by Cindi Shaw, who was a Butte-Silver Bow County Commissioner for 16 years; Linda Mason, a retired Butte teacher; and Matthew Kiewiet, managing editor of The Montana Standard and Helena Independent Record.

The state bee will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in Ballroom A of the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

The state bee will feature the top seventy spellers in grades 4-8 for public and private schools across Montana. Radio and newspaper columnist Chrysti “The Wordsmith” Smith will be pronouncing and journalists with the Montana Television Network will be officiating.

The winner of the state bee will represent Montana at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition, May 28-June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.