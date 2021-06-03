Embezzlement charge filed against former Butte Rescue Mission director; she denies any wrongdoing

It said Lyons had faced numerous challenges, including the closing of the Second Street homeless shelter and the opening of the Center of Hope shelter.

“Rocky has served as a faithful servant to Christ in caring for the hurting in Butte and the surrounding communities and the board wishes her well in her future endeavors,” the statement said.

Prior to filing her lawsuit, Henke says, Lyons disputed her vacation pay and final paycheck and through counsel requested reasons for being fired. Walker, in a response letter, listed 18 reasons, including failing to comply with overtime laws, properly train employees and numerous other duties.

It also said she made disparaging comments about board members and donors and made statements that resulted in negative publicity. But nothing was said then about things alleged in the criminal charge, Henke said, and he only learned about that when contacted by the Standard.

Lyons filed the lawsuit in the spring of 2020, saying she had served with distinction for five years. She was never subjected to disciplinary proceedings and her performance was never deemed unsatisfactory, the suit says.