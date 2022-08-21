Elton W. “Mick” Ringsak Jr. — Butte’s Knight of Tunisia

A knight’s code of courage, courtesy and honor — chivalry — is not dead in Butte.

Elton W. “Mick” Ringsak Jr., retired co-owner of Miller’s Boots and Shoes, is alive and kicking after all.

Certainly he holds the door for his wife Claire, and pulls her chair out as well. That’s not why I call Ringsak chivalrous though.

This is mystical, ancient and more official than that — the stuff of swords and stones, Arthur and Lancelot.

Son of a war hero, father of three, husband of one, Ringsak is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and has founded organizations to support Butte’s veterans.

He is involved in the affairs of his community, a champion of mom-and-pop shops nationwide, and a fierce opponent of bureaucratic bullshit.

Ringsak, damn near 80 years old now, is known about town for these things.

Few, however, know why Ringsak’s military uniform bears a green and red badge with Arabic script, or why he on occasion utters “Barakallah fik” in greeting to passersby.

“People look at me strangely,” he explained.

They don’t know they look upon Sir Ringsak, a Knight of the Order of the Republic of Tunisia.

Ringsak’s road to knighthood was paved in sand, for a great monster from the heavens fell upon a desert nation and tried to drown it.

The year was 1969, the place North Africa.

Ringsak, a 26-year-old captain in the U.S. Army, found himself in a strange land by strange circumstance.

Facing the monster, he unsheathed a simple but enchanted weapon, and did a knight’s duty.

'Pack your bags'

The severed heads of tusked wild boars stared down from the high walls of an old hunting lodge in the hills above Teboursek, Tunisia, where pursuit of the giant beasts has been tradition since medieval times.

But nobody came for sport.

Various Tunisian ministers sat around a giant table.

“Like Putin sits at,” Ringsak said.

There were a few French engineers also, and Ringsak, who had been plucked from the Vietnam War by helicopter a few months earlier after a job well done.

Ringsak was executive officer of the 317th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, US-Army Europe, and was stationed in Germany since Vietnam. That’s where he was the night before when the phone rang at 2 a.m.

“Pack your bags. You’re going to Tunisia.”

Ringsak’s first thought — his father had fought in the Battle of Kasserine Pass in Tunisia during World War II. His next thought — he better pack his bags.

A few hours later and there he was, launched without warning into Tunisia as the USAREUR project officer for disaster assistance.

The men at the table described the great flood. You could cut the urgency with a saber.

The 5,000-pound wild boar in the room was the Tunisian economy.

The flood made playthings of the country’s infrastructure, including bridges and railroads, and stopped trade of phosphate. The mining and export of phosphate provided a full third of the nation’s gross national product at the time.

Phosphate could not be moved from the mines at Gafsa to the port at Sfax, and the nation was losing nearly $5 million per week as a result. Thousands of mine workers were stalled, and this in the midst of an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with great numbers of people displaced and hungry.

Three key bridges needed to be rebuilt for phosphate transport to resume, and this was the reason for the meeting.

The French engineers who ran the railroad, Ringsak said, offered to rebuild the bridges for $10 million and claimed it would take one or two years.

Ringsak’s take on that offer: “The French were just being French.”

Destined to become a shoe salesman and the other things aforementioned, Ringsak was not a certified professional engineer. He was raised in rural North Dakota, however, and believed most problems could be managed with little resource, provided creativity and willpower were in abundant supply.

Those bridges needed to be repaired quickly and cheaply. The question was how, and that question, it became apparent, was Ringsak’s.

The meeting ended and he was left alone to answer it.

Biblical rain

We try to understand the turns in our lives, the moments that made us.

To reckon with time — in which our moments lived combined are just a grain of sand flitting about in an endless swirling desert — is daunting. Our lives’ top moments nonetheless feel timeless.

Ringsak’s engineering dilemma — his duty — will always be connected to the great spectacle of nature which wiped out those three bridges. To a force so powerful it transcended the scales of time and energy as he knew them.

“It literally changed the geography of the country,” he said.

Tunisia is on the Mediterranean Sea. The nation is mostly desert, and most of its lands see but three inches of rain per year.

Maps from before the great flood show railroads and roadways in the skeletons of oueds and chotts — river beds and internal sinks. These pathways were chosen because they were generally dry and of a mild grade.

Massive Roman bridges had stood strong since construction 2,000 years ago.

In September of 1969, a rare meteorological phenomenon pushed the Azores high-pressure mass 10 degrees longitude to the north, resulting in an enormous movement of cool air to North Africa’s High Atlas Mountains. There the mass sat, building a sea of water in the sky, until finally it plunged out over Tunisia as a cyclone.

On Sept. 25, it started to rain.

It took just hours for 80% of Tunisia to become a disaster area — 50,000 square miles.

Intermittent heavy rain continued for 38 days. At one stretch 10 years worth of rain fell in three days. All of that water met a relatively impermeable surface and had nowhere to go except up and out across the desert.

In its path were the poor nation’s 4.7 million and everything they had.

The torrents claimed the country’s roadways. Churning yellow froth and quicksand cut the pueblos off from one another and from cities. Aid was deliverable only by helicopter. The pilots witnessed apocalyptic scenes beneath them: The tips of telephone poles were all that remained in the water world, with people sometimes perched atop in hope of rescue.

Hundreds of miles of railroad track were ripped from the earth, twisted like spaghetti and carried away. Both the Roman and modern bridges collapsed, 100-ton slabs of concrete hurled through the desert in water. A $6 million irrigation system completed in recent years was washed away in seconds.

Dry tracks through the desert now resembled the United States’ larger rivers, and Tunisia’s largest rivers — just seasonal streams a normal year — were 40 feet high, and miles wide.

Lakes 8-miles wide formed where there had been fields, orchards, villages or nothing, and certainly no water.

Simple adobe homes crumbled and vanished by the tens of thousands.

In total, 600 people were killed, 300,000 were displaced, the date and olive harvests were completely destroyed, four-fifths of the livestock in affected areas — more than one million head — were drowned.

Many awaiting aid took ill, surrounded on all sides by stagnant muddy water carrying disease, and without food. Some were forced to eat the raw rotten flesh of their dead goats and sheep.

Later members of the U.S. Geological Survey would marvel at the deluge. It demonstrated that the rare enormous persistent desert storm, occurring only every several thousand years, was likely common by the measure of geological time, and must have played a major role shaping desert landscapes as we know them.

Ringsak did not exaggerate about the geography.

Helicopter pilots found their maps served little use at times, because the birth of so many new rivers cut new paths through the desert, and the old roads were blotted out in a sea of mud.

The rivers even dug up the past. From under sand south of the capital, Tunis, emerged an entire forgotten Roman village.

Midway through the flood, Tunisia desperately called on the world for help on Oct. 8.

By then the rains were widely described as Biblical.

'Like an Erector Set'

A U.S. Army engineer officer’s “Bible” is his Army-issued field manual.

“It was my only resource,” Ringsak said.

When he arrived in Tunisia on Oct. 21, the worst rains had passed.

The relief work underway was larger than any one man or nation. Helicopters delivered aid from 24 countries — food, meds, vaccine, fresh water.

But figuring out how to quickly replace the three key bridges on which Tunisia’s economy depended was Ringsak’s personal burden.

The destroyed bridges needed to be replaced by ones 10 times the length after the flood. The ravines they traversed had been deepened by as much as 50 feet by the raging waters, and large piers to support the bridging would need to be constructed as well.

Bridges measuring 1,000 feet, 600 feet and 300 feet to safely accommodate railway travel were needed, and needed yesterday.

Following the meeting in Teboursek, Ringsak sat in his room all night reading his Bible, specifically the parts about Bailey bridging.

Bailey bridging is a type of portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge developed in 1940 by the British military and used throughout World War II by military engineers.

“You can build it like an Erector Set,” Ringsak said.

With only the field guide, Ringsak in his mind constructed the bridges over and over different ways until he had a scheme he thought would work.

He made his official request the next morning, and on Oct. 27, Ringsak was informed that the project would require emptying the entire stock of Bailey bridging housed in the military depot at Camden, New Jersey.

And it would be done.

In six weeks, the bridging would arrive — 14 million pounds of steel — and construction would begin. The French got to work building the foundation for the piers.

Ringsak was told to stay in Tunisia in the meantime and make sure everything went to plan.

'Barakallah fik'

A knight needs a trusty steed.

Ringsak rode in a boxy but elegant 1967 Peugeot 404 sedan in baby blue.

Ali, a large and jovial Tunisian man with an expansive Arab beard, was for three months Ringsak’s personal driver, a frill Ringsak was unaccustomed to.

Ali taught Ringsak French and Arabic phrases, and talked about his country. They laughed — a welcome respite from stiff and formal meetings.

“Barakallah fik” was the first phrase Ali taught him, a way to express gratitude to another. The Arabic phrase has stuck with Ringsak since, and enters his head when he has cause to feel grateful.

Ringsak asked his in-country superior, Col. Quintus C. Atkinson, what he could do to stay busy, and was told the United States Agency for International Development had in recent years built 43 wells in villages across the country. He could go check on them.

Ali and Ringsak set out.

“All of the sudden you’d make a turn and you’d be driving over the sand,” Ringsak said. “I don’t know how he knew where he was going. He was like a bird … because the places we went had no roads.”

Ringsak got glimpses of the devastation. A lone dead animal here, remnants of roads or homes there, long lines of people waiting for supplies.

Many years later, President George W. Bush would appoint Ringsak as a regional director of the Small Business Administration, and as part of his work he went to New Orleans after its worst hurricane to help small businesses recover.

“I saw the results of Katrina,” Ringsak said, “and they were not of the magnitude of what I saw in Tunisia. No comparison at all.”

Ringsak observed, Ali taught and drove.

“All of the sudden we came across a sand dune and here was this village.”

The village was the simplest Ringsak has seen before or since.

“They were living in the 16th century. Camels. No running water, no electricity, no nothing,” Ringsak said.

He found the head man, and was led to a locked cement block building. There, a brand new Cummins diesel pump glistened atop a well. Everything was ready, but it wasn’t on. The manual to run it lay there unopened.

“Nobody could read English,” Ringsak said.

The villagers had been taught to drill a well and supplied with the equipment, Ringsak said, but that’s where the mission ended.

Ringsak took action. He read the manual and walked the locals through operation of the pump step-by-step. He and Ali didn’t get back to Tunis until dark.

Of the 43 villages with well projects, Ringsak was able to visit about 15 over the next few weeks. At each village the scene was the same. Not one had a running well. The aid project had cost $2 million.

Ringsak explained the sad absurdity to the best of his understanding.

“Bureaucracy,” he said.

He still doesn’t know whether, after his instruction, those wells ever pumped water.

“But I felt like I’d done something,” he said.

Bar hopping in Tunis

The Bailey bridging arrived. Ringsak supervised the offload at port and transport to site, then went to the bridge sites once a week, checked on progress, made sure everyone was getting fed and everything taken care of.

The men of C Company, 317th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, busted their backs in the heat building the bridges, Ringsak said.

“They did a hell of a job.”

Ringsak continued to experience the country in his spare time.

Once he thought he’d have a drink in Tunis. Ali dropped him at a bar Ringsak compares to Jabba the Hut’s lair. He wasn’t far off.

Entering that dark dungeon of a drinking hole, he sat at the bar with some other foreigners. It was impossible not to notice the giant African man surrounded by a military entourage at a table nearby.

In time, one of the men approached, and said Idi Amin would like Ringsak to join him for a drink.

Ringsak complied, but didn’t enjoy himself.

After all, Amin was commander of the Uganda army at the time, and would soon take control of that nation and lead a campaign of violence that would leave 300,000 civilians dead, making him known as The Butcher of Uganda.

“And that was the only time I went bar hopping in Tunis,” Ringsak said.

'Thinking outside the box'

February plays a big part in Ringsak’s life.

He was born on February 8, 1943, and two weeks later, his father Elton W. Ringsak Sr. was fighting the Germans at Kasserine Pass in west central Tunisia.

It was the first major engagement between American and Axis forces in Africa, and the infamous German field marshal Erwin Rommel initially pummeled the U.S. troops before the Americans mounted a comeback which saved the lives of many Allied soldiers.

Ringsak’s father had years before become one of the youngest lieutenant colonels in the Army at 27, and had already received multiple Purple Hearts by the time he fought at Kasserine.

A year later, Ringsak Sr. was hit by the shell in Monte Cassino, Italy, that would end his extraordinary decorated service in combat and begin a remarkable recovery and career in law back in North Dakota.

The injury left him with frequent grand mal seizures. Ringsak remembers traveling with his father as a boy and having to sit on his father’s right hand when the tremors began. If his hand stayed below the shoulder, he could stave off full seizures.

Once it didn’t work.

“It was the worst time of my life,” Ringsak said.

Ringsak’s father taught him how to be an honorable military man without ever speaking about the war. He also did his son a great service by leaving him at a neighbor’s farm to work long days.

There, Ringsak learned at a young age to finish a job with whatever was handy.

“If something went wrong you didn’t drive down to the local parts store. You got some baling wire and got it running again so you could finish what you were doing,” he said.

“I think that’s one of the great American traits — thinking outside the box,” he added.

Cut to Ringsak in 1969 when he designed three major bridges using only a field manual.

On Feb. 8, 1970, Ringsak visited Kasserine himself on his 27th birthday.

The next three days he was back at the bridge sites. He was there with C Company, Habib Bourguiba Jr., the foreign minister of Tunisia, and with U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers.

They had come to decorate the company for superb performance.

Bourguiba Jr. then informed Ringsak that he, the commander of C Company, and a colonel who oversaw the transport of materials from the United States, had been knighted by the president of Tunisia for their service.

The three bridges, under Ringsak’s design and supervision, were completed within 65 days using a $1 million grant from the U.S. government.

The first train loaded with phosphates crossed the three bridges on Feb. 18. Tunisia’s economy was back on track, and 25,000 Tunisians went back to work in the mines.

Ringsak went back to Germany the next day. He hasn’t returned to Tunisia since.

Indebted to an idiot

Ringsak reflects fondly on his time in Tunisia — where he was challenged to trust his instincts and remain brave, not so he and his men would survive, but in order to repair a badly hurting nation’s basic infrastructure.

“To make the world a little better,” Ringsak said.

Officials sent letters commending his performance.

There’s one from the U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, John Calhoun, and another from U.S. Army Gen. James H. Polk, the Commander in Chief of the United States Army-Europe at the time.

“I was greatly impressed with Captain Ringsak’s professional ability, tact and personality, which were evident in his work with the Tunisian civilian and military officers as well as with members of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission,” Calhoun said in his letter, also noting that Ringsak achieved success at the rank of captain.

Ringsak has long wondered why he was selected for the duty in the first place. There were many officers in his engineer brigade who outranked him, and the other countries involved in the flood relief all sent officers of a higher rank.

There are possibilities — during Officer Candidate School his military occupational specialty was portable unit bridge commander, and he had of course led a major road project to swift completion in Vietnam under enemy fire.

He later found out a West Point graduate — a certified engineer — was sent to Tunisia before him only to get into trouble, and be sent home.

“I owe that man for being an idiot,” Ringsak said. “He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Barakallah fik.

Small things; huge differences

Ditch the comfort of what’s known and a person stands to learn a great deal, Ringsak said.

“Not only about human nature, but yourself. Travel is a great thing. We wouldn’t have the problems we have in the world today if we had more interactions between individuals of different nationalities.”

Some Ringsak wisdom on human nature: “The world is full of good people. It’s the people running it who are all nuts.”

And something he learned about lamb after eating it for three months straight: “It’s just not a steak.”

As for what he learned about himself, Ringsak found that leading men in a combat zone and a mission of humanitarian aid are two entirely different things.

Nonetheless, he treated both duties as deadly serious, and held himself and his work to a strict standard.

That meant Ringsak was holding his breath until the very end in Tunisia.

“I had deep concern whether or not I was doing it soon enough and well enough,” he said. “When the train finally ran and it was done there was a great sense of relief.”

Now, sharing a long sigh of relief with an entire foreign country? That’s something he won’t ever forget.

Ringsak’s bridges stood strong. They were finally rebuilt during a period of major construction in the early 2000s.

Today, he can see the new bridges in detail on Google Earth. The satellite imagery is also a useful tool for grappling with the magnitude of the monstrous flood of 1969. The flood, like days on the farm during childhood, his father’s shining example, one military man’s mistake, a call in the night, and a thousand smaller coincidences, led him to chivalry in Tunisia.

So Ringsak likes to look back.

He still has the very field manual from which he designed the bridges to remind him. It’s just a small thing.

In his closet, on the breast of his Army uniform, is the medal declaring Ringsak forever a Knight of the Republic of Tunisia. It’s just a small thing, too.

“Small things make a huge difference in the world,” Ringsak said. “Really.”