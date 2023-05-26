Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elliston native Rob C. Thomas was recently inducted into the Air Force Cyberspace Operations and Information Technology Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois on April 27.

It was the Hall of Fame’s 80th anniversary, and Thomas was the 80th inductee.

Many former inductees were present to celebrate the anniversary. To qualify, an inductee must be retired from the service for five years. Thomas was nominated by four-star Gen. William T. Hobbins in 2022, the first year he qualified.

“It was truly the greatest honor in my professional lifetime,” Thomas said. “I am most blessed. Whatever success there is attached to my name is due to the people who molded me, showed me, cared for me, corrected me and worked hard with and for me. I believe there are two types of leaders: those that wanted to be somebody and those that wanted to do something. My passion was getting things done. ”

Thomas, one of six children of the late Bob Thomas and Sherry Thomas, grew up in the small community of Elliston, where he attended elementary school and after school delivered the daily paper. He graduated Powell County High School in 1979, where he played basketball and wrestled.

The Thomas family is close-knit and all live in Elliston. While in school, Rob helped his family in their logging and construction businesses on weekends and during the summer. As he neared graduation, his dad told him, “Robby, logging and construction are not for you, and I think you need to go to college, get a degree and a white-collar job.”

Not sure what he wanted to do, Thomas went to Butte and enlisted in the military. When asked what he wanted to do, he replied, “Work in telecommunications.” He passed his physical and other tests, including typing 60 words a minute (required 25-45 wpm), Morse code and requirements to receive a top secret clearance.

After basic training, Thomas was stationed at Gray Air Force Base at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, and continued his technology studies as a full-time student at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, where he earned a degree in Information Technology, becoming the first college graduate in his family. Later he received his Master of Science in Information Systems from Colorado Technical University.

The word "cyberspace" first appeared in science fiction in the 1980s. The term identifies the online world of computer networks and especially the internet. In 1953, the IBM 701 was the first scientific computer built, and it filled a room. Thomas said in 1979 telecommunication was the precursor of today’s technology. Personal computers came out in 1982, and he advanced his career right along with the computer evolution.

Because of his career, Thomas was on the cutting edge of communication technology and has written many papers and books about the computer revolution.

While in the Air Force, he was deployed seven times including to Munich, Germany, during the Cold War and later to NATO headquarters in Belgium. He served active duty from 1979-1985, but continued his service in the Air Force Reserves and as a civilian working for the government.

After the Challenger space shuttle disaster on Jan. 28, 1986, he took a challenging three-year electrical engineering satellite scheduling course and completed it in 13 months. It encompassed the tracking, telemetry and commanding of the space shuttle program. As the chief technology officer of the newly formed 22nd Space Operations Squadron, Thomas led the transfer of satellite scheduling and control from Onizuka Air Force Base in California to Falcon Air Force Base in Colorado.

From 1998-2001, Thomas was on special assignment in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Customs Agency. Three weeks after he was assigned to the Pentagon as the Air Force's director of architecture & interoperability and chief architect, the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon occurred. As a result, his career took a big change with the creation of a larger program, Warfighting Integration.

“My job was to help transform processes and organization integration systems, programs and processes of all the operations centers, Air Force base systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to meet the challenges of future war fighting,” Thomas said.

With his leadership, the department was awarded the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award. Within a year Thomas was promoted and appointed the principal Deputy chief information officer and deputy chief, Warfighting Integration Secretary of the Air Force. His leadership, guidance and technical astuteness guided the Air Force through critical communication programs and strategies for forces in worldwide military operations and future satellite communications for Dept. of Defense, National Reconnaissance Office and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, as well as civilian leadership development programs.

He received the Presidential Rank award from President George W. Bush, the Meritorious Award, Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Award, Lifetime Achievement award and induction into the Enterprise Architecture Hall of Fame.

During the Obama administration, he served as the FEMA chief information officer briefing the president during Superstorm Sandy and deployed to New York and New Jersey to lead the daily coordination of joint field offices.

From 2015-2017, Thomas worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs as assistant secretary of information and technology and chief information officer, receiving the VA Secretary’s Award in 2016. He led the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration.

For the past five years, Thomas has worked as the strategic account executive for health group at Leidos Inc. in Reston, Virginia, solving complex healthcare challenges at hospitals and federal agencies, including the Defense, Veterans Affairs and Health & Human Services to improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes.

Since retiring, Thomas has established his own consulting business, T2 Ridge in Elliston.

Thomas credits his success to his humble, blue-collar upbringing and core values.

“Values of family, community and work ethic instilled in me when I was young,” he said. “My dad and uncles were the hardest working people I know. I have modeled that same work ethic during my career. And I stayed in my lane, not switching jobs as many people do. I am intense, driven, stubborn, competitive, have a strong work ethic and I’m well served by a memory beyond reproach.

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence and determination. It’s impossible to put into words a career of over 35 years and all the people I worked with. I truly know for certain that God has blessed me beyond measure.”

Thomas and his wife, Toni (Vick), are the parents of eight children and 14 grandchildren. They both enjoy travel and running in marathons. Both are active supporters of veterans. Toni is the executive director of operations for VETSports, helping veterans achieve better physical, mental and emotional health through sports, physical activity and teamwork.