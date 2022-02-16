Elk foundation, BLM acquire elk winter range habitat near Wise River

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation reported Wednesday that a swath of elk winter range in southwest Montana that is considered vital habitat is now conserved and open to public access.

A news release attributed the Johnson Creek acquisition to a collaborative effort by a family described as conservation-minded, by the Bureau of Land Management and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

The 40-acre tract in the Big Hole Valley was previously a private inholding surrounded on three sides by lands managed by BLM. The acquisition will be managed by BLM for winter range for elk, mule deer and moose.

“No matter the size, every piece of elk habitat counts,” said Kyle Weaver, president and CEO of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

“And protecting this small parcel keeps the landscape intact,” he said. “We appreciate the Webster family for recognizing and valuing public access while working with us to get this deal done,” Weaver said.

The property lies about 10 miles northwest of the small community of Wise River near the Big Hole River. The tract is adjacent to more than 12,000 acres of public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, the state of Montana and BLM.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation said the transaction improves access to 1,600 acres of the surrounding public lands.

“The Johnson Creek acquisition will maintain important habitat connectivity for wildlife and improve public land access for recreationists,” said Lindsey Babcock, Butte field manager of BLM’s Western Montana District.

The landowners weighed in.

“Wildlife habitat continues to be under increased development pressure in southwest Montana and we wanted to make sure this piece of land stayed the way it was,” said John Webster and Jennifer Gilchrist in a news release.

“It feels good knowing that we helped conserve a piece of elk country while expanding public access to both this parcel and neighboring public lands,” they said.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, established more than 37 years ago, is a nonprofit organization based in Missoula.

BLM used $145,000 from the Emergency Inholding Program of the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the property.

