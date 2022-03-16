Elections in SW Montana include sheriff races in Beaverhead, Jefferson, Madison counties

There will be races for sheriff in Beaverhead, Jefferson and Madison counties this year, all to replace incumbents not running again, but none of the contests will be in play in the June 7 primary.

Elsewhere in southwest Montana, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson and Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles drew no opponents by Monday’s filing deadline so they are likely to retain their seats in November barring longshot write-in challenges and upsets.

There are few countywide posts up for election this year in Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow counties — the only two consolidated city-county governments in Montana — though some commissioner races are on the ballot.

There are lots of local positions up in other southwest Montana counties. Many feature incumbents or candidates who are unopposed, but some are contested and a few are partisan races likely to be decided on June 7.

In largely red Granite County, for instance, incumbent County Attorney Blaine Bradshaw is being challenged by Lawrence Henke, a former Montana Highway Patrol trooper who is now an attorney with Vicevich Law in Butte.

Both are Republicans and there are no other candidates, so the primary will likely decide the winner. People still have time to file as write-in candidates but their names will not appear on the ballot and they face other obstacles that make it difficult to win.

Voters will probably decide who their District 2 commissioner is in Granite County on June 7, too, since the only two candidates are Republicans — incumbent Scott Alder and John Kendall.

Justice of the peace is not a partisan contest in Granite County so the two candidates for that — Debbie Fratzke and Jason Aaron — will advance to November regardless of what happens in June.

Paul Craft is not running for sheriff again in Beaverhead County and David Wendt of Lima, who is undersheriff now, is a favorite to win the post. He’s a Republican in a largely Republican county and is unopposed in the primary.

Libertarian Jack Nicholas of Dillon will be on the November ballot for sheriff since he filed and drew no Libertarian opponents. Chris Brozell of Lima filed as an independent but must meet petition signature requirements that were being reviewed on Wednesday.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed Fitch is running for re-election unopposed as an independent, but he submitted enough valid signatures some time ago to ensure he’s on the ballot, Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds said Tuesday.

Nicholas says he works on the fire suppression crew for a mining company, has owned a bar and has worked in food service, construction and “pretty much everything except law enforcement.” So why is he running for sheriff?

“The demographics of Beaverhead County are changing, especially within the last couple of years with the influx of new people, and I think they might be ready for a change in how law enforcement is done in this county,” he said.

Nicholas said he respects law enforcement in Beaverhead County and Wendt is a great officer.

“I think they do a wonderful job but I think it can be done better in certain ways,” he said. “Maybe not better, but different.”

Wendt was appointed undersheriff earlier and says Craft has done a good job, but says prior administrations “let a lot of stuff slack like upgrades on computers and dispatch and switching over repeaters.”

“I want to keep up with the technology,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. The past couple of administrations weren’t keeping up with the technology."

Wendt has been in law enforcement for 24 years and as a deputy has covered a region of Beaverhead County that includes Lima. The county is the largest by area in Montana and is slightly bigger than Connecticut.

“I was kind of laying low in Lima but they all begged me to come run (for sheriff) because of my experience and I thought it was time to step up to the plate and do it,” he said.

There is one contested primary race in Beaverhead County. Robert “Mike” Miller and Michelle Nelon, both Republicans, are running for county school superintendent. No other candidates filed.

In Jefferson County, Chad Cross and Tom Grimsrud — both sheriff’s deputies — are hoping to succeed longtime Sheriff Craig Doolittle, who is not running again. Local races in Jefferson County are nonpartisan so both will be on the November ballot.

Four people are vying for a commissioner seat in Jefferson County, however, and only two will advance past the primary. The candidates are Dan Hagerty, Jim Buterbaugh, Mary Janacaro Hensleigh and John Goff.

In Madison County, Sheriff Phil Fortner had filed for re-election but has since withdrawn as a candidate. Deputies Duncan Hedges and Chris Tenny are running and will both be on the November ballot.

Four people are running for Madison County commissioner in District 3 and two will advance after June 7. The candidates are John Heckler, Kristy Wright Ranson, Bill Todd and Brian Conklin.

There are three candidates for justice of the peace in Madison County and commissioners will decide whether they are on the primary ballot or all advance to the November ballot. They are Jordan Allhands, Wes Collette and Marc Glines.

In Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Melissa Riley, Paul Smith and Tom Gallagher are running for commissioner in District 4. One will not make it to November. Kenneth Walund and Kevin Morley are running for justice of the peace and both will advance.

Here are all the candidates who filed for major offices in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell counties, with party affiliations are noted in counties that have partisan local elections.

ANACONDA-DEER LODGE COUNTY

Commissioner District 4: Melissa Riley, Paul Smith, Tom Gallagher

Commissioner District 5: Mike Houtte

Justice of the Peace: Kenneth Walund, Kevin Morley

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY

Sheriff: David Wendt (Republican), Jack Nicholas (Libertarian), Chris Brozell (Independent)

County Attorney: Jed Fitch (Independent)

Commissioner District 2: Michael McGinley (Republican)

Clerk and Recorder: Stacey Reynolds (Republican)

Coroner: Charles Coble (Republican)

County School Superintendent: Robert “Mike” Miller (Republican), Michelle Nelon (Republican)

Public Administrator: Paul Pilgrim (Republican)

Treasurer: Cathy Hucke (Republican)

Justice of the Peace: Randi Braddock (nonpartisan post)

GRANITE COUNTY

Sheriff: Scott Dunkerson (Republican)

County Attorney: Blaine Bradshaw (Republican), Lawrence Henke (Republican)

Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools: Vicki Harding (Democrat)

Commissioner District 2: Scott Alder (Republican), John Kendall (Republican)

Clerk and Recorder/Assessor/Surveyor: Sarah Graham (Independent)

Justice of the Peace: Debbie Fratzke, Jason Aaron (nonpartisan post)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Sheriff: Chad Cross, Tom Grimsrud

County Attorney/Public Administrator: Steve Haddon

Clerk and Recorder/Assessor/Surveyor: Ginger Kunz

Treasurer: Terri Kunz

Superintendent of Schools: Sarah Eyer

Commissioner: Dan Hagerty, Jim Buterbaugh, Mary Janacaro Hensleigh, John Goff

Justice of the Peace: Steve Andersen

MADISON COUNTY

Sheriff: Chris Tenny, Duncan Hedges

County Attorney: David Buchler

Clerk and Recorder: Paula McKenzie

Clerk of District Court: Carmin Hill

Commissioner District 2: Ronald Nye

Commissioner District 3: John Heckler, Kristy Wright Ranson, Bill Todd, Brian Conklin

Justice of the Peace: Jordan Allhands, Wes Collette, Marc Glines

Treasurer/Superintendent: Shelly Burke

POWELL COUNTY

Sheriff: Gavin Roselles (Republican)

County Attorney: Kathryn McEnery (Republican)

Clerk and Recorder: Jody (Applegate) Walker (Republican)

Justice of the Peace: Melissa Gallagher (nonpartisan post)

Superintendent of Schools: Kerry Glisson (Republican)

Treasurer: Pam Reighard (Republican)

Commissioner District 2: Ralph E. Mannix Sr. "REM" (Republican), Justin Williams (Republican)

