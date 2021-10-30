Election fronts quiet in Butte and Anaconda, but lots of city races elsewhere

Although election officials will count ballots for city races in several southwest Montana counties Tuesday night, the courthouse in Butte-Silver Bow will be quiet.

The only chance for a little political drama was out of Walkerville, but once again, the election was called off because there were no contested races.

Annette Bolton will retain her Ward 1 seat on the Town Council, Don Horne keeps his in Ward 2 and Mayor John Ries will keep the gavel when his term expires on Dec. 31 and starts again for another four years.

Ries was appointed as Walkerville’s mayor in 2012 and since then, he’s never had to wait up for election results. He’s enjoyed being mayor but knew if he didn’t run again, it’s possible nobody in the town of 700 or so would.

“It’s kind of a sad situation that people just don’t want to get involved,” said Ries, who was 74 in May when he decided to seek one more term.

Walkerville has its own boundaries, its own mayor and its own town council, having rejected a merger with the rest of Butte and Silver Bow County in 1977. Ries wants to see that independence continue.

“I hope we can get some interest going for these positions so we can keep it going,” he said.