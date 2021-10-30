Election fronts quiet in Butte and Anaconda, but lots of city races elsewhere

Although election officials will count ballots for city races in several southwest Montana counties Tuesday night, the courthouse in Butte-Silver Bow will be quiet.
The only chance for a little political drama was out of Walkerville, but once again, the election was called off because there were no contested races.
Annette Bolton will retain her Ward 1 seat on the Town Council, Don Horne keeps his in Ward 2 and Mayor John Ries will keep the gavel when his term expires on Dec. 31 and starts again for another four years.
Ries was appointed as Walkerville’s mayor in 2012 and since then, he’s never had to wait up for election results. He’s enjoyed being mayor but knew if he didn’t run again, it’s possible nobody in the town of 700 or so would.
“It’s kind of a sad situation that people just don’t want to get involved,” said Ries, who was 74 in May when he decided to seek one more term.
Walkerville has its own boundaries, its own mayor and its own town council, having rejected a merger with the rest of Butte and Silver Bow County in 1977. Ries wants to see that independence continue.
“I hope we can get some interest going for these positions so we can keep it going,” he said.
There are also no elections in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, the only other consolidated city-county government in Montana, but there are city contests in some parts of southwest Montana.
Beaverhead County
There are several local races in Beaverhead County, where a mail-in election will decide four seats on the Dillon City Council and a city judge seat, as well as a contested race for mayor in the town of Lima.
The mayor of Dillon is also on the ballot for voters in that city, but John McGinley drew no opposition in a bid to replace two-term Mayor Michael Klakken, who isn’t seeking re-election.
There are eight seats on the council in Dillon representing its 4,300 citizens, and five of those seats are on the ballot this year.
Four are for four-year terms and all are contested. In Ward 1, incumbent Diane Armstrong faces Kimberly Francis; Cameron Haworth faces incumbent Russ Schwandt in Ward 2; There are no incumbents in Ward 3, where Joe Brandon faces Lloyd Lesperance.
In Ward 4, incumbent Mary Jo O’Rourke is being challenged by Dillon businessman Hank Muntzer.
Muntzer has organized pro-Trump rallies and faces charges tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He told the Montana Standard recently he would beat the charges and then file a civil lawsuit. O’Rourke won her Ward 4 seat as a write-in candidate four years ago and according to the Dillon Tribune, is “the most politically progressive person” on the council.
There is another Ward 4 seat in play that McGinley gave up with two years remaining to run for mayor. It drew a lone write-in candidate, George Johnston, so he will win if anyone writes in his name.
Incumbent Dillon City Judge Kaylan Minor is being challenged by Paul Pilgrim.
In the small town of Lima, about 50 miles south of Dillon via I-15 and 15 miles north of the Idaho line, Mayor David Olsen faces Kent Craven in a rematch from 2015. Olsen got twice as many votes as Craven that year, 66 to 33.
Two of four seats on the Town Council are up in Lima, too, and the only two candidates will get them because they were only ones to run. They are Jacqueline Sutton and Travis Wilson.
Madison, Jefferson and Granite counties
In neighboring Madison County, there are races in Virginia City, Ennis and Sheridan.
In Virginia City, three seats on the five-member Town Commission are on the ballot and the top three vote-getters among six candidates will get elected. The candidates are Amy Grice, Jon Osborn, Gary Rossow, Ken Julio Shields, McKenzy Shields and Kacey Smart.
The top two vote-getters among five people will win seats on the Ennis Town Commission. The candidates are Jesslyn Dulinsky, Nichole Hankins, Brandi Palmerton, Lisa Roberts and Jason Norman Schroeder.
The scenario is the same for the Sheridan Town Council, where five people are vying for two seats. They are Rahn Abbott, Jonathan Laurin, Emile Sayler, Tamara Todd and Patricia Wang.
In Jefferson County, there are seats up in Boulder and Whitehall.
Russell “Rusty” Giulio was the only candidate for mayor in Boulder and Drew Dawson drew no city council opponent in Ward 4. The only contested race was in Ward 2, where Stacie St. Clair faces Patricia Lewis.
In Whitehall, Mary Janacaro Hensleigh is the lone name on the ballot for mayor, but Kathleen Fike did file as a write-in candidate, so she can get votes if people write in her name.
Three candidates won alderman seats on the Whitehall Town Council by acclamation because they had no opponents. They are Bill Lanes, Patricia Peterson and Linda Jung. Nobody filed for an open Ward 3 seat, so the council will have to appoint someone.
There was only one contest in Granite County, that for mayor in Drummond. Lawrence Thomas II is challenging longtime incumbent Gail Leeper in that race.
Powell County
There’s a lot going on in Powell County, too, specifically in the city of Deer Lodge, where three people are running for mayor and five seats on the Deer Lodge City Council are up.
Voters chose a new mayor in 2019 — retired real estate agent Diana Solle — but it was only to fill the post for two years because previously elected Mayor Zane Cozby resigned. Solle did not run for a full four-year term this year.
There are two candidates on the ballot for mayor Tuesday: Dan Highley, who works at Montana State Prison, and James Jess, a probation and parole officer for the Montana Department of Corrections. Businessman Clifford Kimerly is a write-in candidate.
Nobody filed for a Ward 1 seat for a full, four-year term, but Glory Blue Earth-Highley and Jackie Greenwood are seeking a Ward 1 post that will be on the ballot again in two years.
Leland Hague and Curt Fjelstad are competing in Ward 3, while John Skibsrud is running unopposed in Ward 4 and Robert Kersch is a lone candidate in Ward 2.