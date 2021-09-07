Eight in Butte remain hospitalized with COVID

Eight people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 illness at St. James Healthcare in Butte on Monday.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said six of the eight are Butte-Silver Bow residents and two reside outside the county. Of the eight, five are in the hospital’s intensive care unit, and two of those individuals are ventilated. Of the eight hospitalized individuals, five were not vaccinated against the virus. Those hospitalized range in age from their 40’s into their 70’s.

The Health Department continues to work closely with K-12 school entities and Montana Technological University on managing virus issues. So far this school year for Butte School District No. 1, which began classes Aug. 30, 10 students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19. At Montana Tech, which began classes Aug. 23, 21 students or staff have tested positive.

According to Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, the county saw 116 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 16 cases daily. The long holiday weekend saw more cases added, with four cases confirmed Saturday, three on Sunday, and 11 on Monday. An additional 13 cases were added Tuesday into the late afternoon.