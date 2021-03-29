Effort aims to keep Butte's last synagogue alive and viable

“We kind of talked about it for a long time — what are we going to do with all the artifacts, what do we want to happen to the building?” Cornish said. “We have had some good conversations but we never ultimately made any kind of decision.”

As part of an “All Nations” project to learn more about and highlight 17 ethnic groups integral to Butte’s history, folks at the Archives collected stories and histories from Jewish families here and learned more about their predicament.

Cornish said Archives Director Ellen Crain came to her last year and suggested that ways of keeping the temple alive be explored.

“So we sat down, the two of us, and put our heads together and said let’s get key people involved — members of the temple board, the Archives and Friends of the Archives,” Cornish said. It led to a “brainstorming session” and the initiative now under way.

Crain said it is a timely endeavor for the temple and houses of worship for other faiths, since many in Butte and elsewhere across the country are facing challenges to remain viable. Some are already gone.

Cornish and Jaap agree.