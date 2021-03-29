Effort aims to keep Butte's last synagogue alive and viable

On the corner of Galena and Washington streets in Uptown Butte sits the Temple B’nai Israel, the Mining City’s only remaining synagogue and the oldest one in Montana still used as a house of worship.
It’s a gorgeous three-story temple with brick-red walls, green-tiled roofing, a corner bell tower with an onion dome, semi-circular brick arches, and as a sign says noting its listing in the National Register of Historic Places, “an ornately corbelled front gable with rosette window beneath.”
The interior is spectacular, too, and includes a spacious main sanctuary with rows of wooden pews, two candelabra and a raised platform called a bimah from which spiritual passages are read and services are conducted.
But the number of Jewish families in Butte has been dwindling for decades, as they have in many smaller communities across the U.S., and the 10 to 12 still here — some with just one or two people to them — have grown increasingly concerned about the temple’s fate.
With help from a non-profit, Helena-based organization called Preserve Montana, Friends of the Butte Archives and up to $15,000 from the Urban Revitalization Agency to cover up to half the costs, a feasibility study will be conducted to consider long-term ways of keeping the building alive.
New management and ownership possibilities will be explored, and although Butte-Silver Bow doesn’t want hands in that, non-profit organizations or other groups might make good fits.
The feasibility of new uses also will be analyzed, including the temple becoming a venue for exhibits, workshops and programming on not just the Jewish community, but other ethnicities that made Butte a true melting pot in America.
The effort, according to the application for URA assistance, could “position the temple to be a leading ethnic venue that showcases and memorializes Butte’s diverse populations, draws people back home to Butte and attracts heritage tourists.”
“I really like that this congregation is coming together now and looking to the future and knows, here within 10 years or so, there might not be enough members to manage the care of the building,” said Aubrey Jaap, assistant director of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.
Her role in this project is as staff liaison to Friends of the Archives, which raises money for preservation of collections, rotating exhibits and public outreach and is a leading partner in the feasibility effort.
Janet Cornish, a longtime member of the B’nai Israel congregation, said its members might decide there are things “they absolutely don’t want to see,” but at this point, ownership options and possible uses aren’t limited.
“I think the most important thing we have to say now is that everything is on the table,” she said.
According to the Archives, the first Jewish settlers in Butte were documented in 1875. Henry Jacobs, Butte’s first mayor, was among the first to reside here.
Congregation B’nai was established in 1897 as a Reform congregation and the temple was built in 1903 and dedicated in 1904. At one point, there were several hundred Jewish families and three synagogues in Butte, the other two Orthodox.
But numbers started seriously declining in the 1940s. Some of that was tied to the overall decline in Butte’s population, some part of a national trend of moving to larger cities where there were more Jewish people and larger economies.
Cornish says when she and her husband, Jay Cornish, moved to Butte in 1977, there were probably 50 to 60 Jewish families here. Services at the temple were rare and drew 70 to 80 people on average. And there was no longer a full-time rabbi.
Services today are mostly held just for High Holidays, particularly Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. But the congregation isn’t alone.
“There are lots in the South and lots in the West that are in the same boat we are,” Cornish said. “They’re dwindling populations, they no longer have a rabbi, the people who are left are older.”
With encouragement from the Jewish Federation and an initiative called the Jewish Community Legacy Project, the congregation here, like many across the U.S., started looking closer at the future.
“We kind of talked about it for a long time — what are we going to do with all the artifacts, what do we want to happen to the building?” Cornish said. “We have had some good conversations but we never ultimately made any kind of decision.”
As part of an “All Nations” project to learn more about and highlight 17 ethnic groups integral to Butte’s history, folks at the Archives collected stories and histories from Jewish families here and learned more about their predicament.
Cornish said Archives Director Ellen Crain came to her last year and suggested that ways of keeping the temple alive be explored.
“So we sat down, the two of us, and put our heads together and said let’s get key people involved — members of the temple board, the Archives and Friends of the Archives,” Cornish said. It led to a “brainstorming session” and the initiative now under way.
Crain said it is a timely endeavor for the temple and houses of worship for other faiths, since many in Butte and elsewhere across the country are facing challenges to remain viable. Some are already gone.
Cornish and Jaap agree.
“What the temple is dealing with in Butte is the same thing that all the big, old, traditional religious groups are dealing with,” Cornish said. “Yes, I’m particularly interested because it is my heritage and my congregation, but I think there are lessons to be learned. We have these beautiful, historic houses of worship. What are we going to do with them?”
Jaap said the feasibility project will involve several advisers and others, including an intern from Middle Tennessee State University, which has a renowned historic preservation program. Preserve Montana, whose mission includes protecting Montana’s cultural heritage, will take a leading role in the study.
The effort might include open houses, guest speakers and displays and exhibits from the All Nations project this summer. The goal is to compete the study sometime this year.
“The building itself is in pretty great shape and they (congregation) would like to keep it that way,” Jaap said. “Nobody wants to see it become a vacant building so they are trying to find an option … to keep this a viable building that still honors the Jewish community and allows them to have a place of worship but maybe serves other purposes as well.”