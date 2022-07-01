Edmonton bagpipers back after nearly three years

After a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service is back in Butte on Sunday-Monday, July 3-4.

The bagpipers have been a perennial favorite since 1984, whether it be for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration or for Freedom Fest.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. It starts at the Butte Civic Center, running along Harrison Avenue, and ending at the intersection with Elizabeth Warren.

During the band’s two-day visit, they will be performing at the following locations:

Sunday, July 3

2 p.m. — Mac’s Tavern, 125 N. Main St.

4 p.m. — Butte Brewing Co., 465 E. Galena St.

6 p.m. — Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.

8 p.m. — Butte America’s Big Bang Celebration at Chester Steele Park, Clark and Alabama Streets

Monday, July 4

10 a.m. — Freedom Fest parade

4:30 p.m. — Shenanigans Bar and Casino, 1000 S. Excelsior Ave.

Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the expenses while they are in Butte.

According to George Everett of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, the band plans to return for the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day celebration and contributions will be applied toward that visit as well.

Donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.

For more details, call 406-497-6464 or email everett@montana.com

