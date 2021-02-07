Economic outlook: Uncertainties still clouding tourism in Butte, SW Montana

The COVID-19 pandemic took a big hit on tourism in Butte and southwest Montana last year and there are still unknowns on the horizon.

It’s too early to say, for example, whether the Montana Folk Festival and An Ri Ra Irish festival will return this summer or if concerts, sports tournaments and conventions will bring visitors to Butte once again.

But with the rollout of vaccines, albeit it slow, comes optimism that 2021 will be a better year for tourism in these parts and give a much-needed boost to local economies again.

“I definitely think there are reasons to be hopeful,” says Maria Pochervina, who directs Butte’s Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Tourism Business Improvement District.

“I don’t think that we’re going to be as afraid or visitor travelers are going to be as afraid this summer, this warm season, as they were last year,” she said. “We have a year (of COVID) under our belt so we have a little bit more information.”

Restrictions on businesses, gatherings and travel took a toll for sure, and not all have been lifted completely. There are still local capacity limits for indoor dining, bars can stay open until 12:30 a.m. but not the normal 2 a.m. and most gatherings are limited to 25 people.