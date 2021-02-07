Economic outlook: Uncertainties still clouding tourism in Butte, SW Montana

The COVID-19 pandemic took a big hit on tourism in Butte and southwest Montana last year and there are still unknowns on the horizon.
It’s too early to say, for example, whether the Montana Folk Festival and An Ri Ra Irish festival will return this summer or if concerts, sports tournaments and conventions will bring visitors to Butte once again.
But with the rollout of vaccines, albeit it slow, comes optimism that 2021 will be a better year for tourism in these parts and give a much-needed boost to local economies again.
“I definitely think there are reasons to be hopeful,” says Maria Pochervina, who directs Butte’s Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Tourism Business Improvement District.
“I don’t think that we’re going to be as afraid or visitor travelers are going to be as afraid this summer, this warm season, as they were last year,” she said. “We have a year (of COVID) under our belt so we have a little bit more information.”
Restrictions on businesses, gatherings and travel took a toll for sure, and not all have been lifted completely. There are still local capacity limits for indoor dining, bars can stay open until 12:30 a.m. but not the normal 2 a.m. and most gatherings are limited to 25 people.
The restrictions were much harsher last March and April after the pandemic first hit and included quarantine periods in Montana for out-of-state travelers. Even when some were lifted, overall fear remained.
Occupancy at hotels and motels in Butte-Silver Bow County dropped from about 53% in 2019 to about 40% last year, an actual rate decrease of nearly 25%, according to STR, a company that tracks such data.
Overall revenue was down about 28% last year compared to 2019, Pochervina said. But the crunch was felt nationwide, of course, and among eight sizable cities in western Montana including Butte, the decline was steeper in four of them.
Things eventually got a little better last year, Pochervina said, but convention business that some hotels get has still not rebounded. They’re starting to see some cancellations for the early part of this year, too, but some are still possible in the coming months.
Visitors to the Visitor Information Center at the Butte Chamber of Commerce on George Street averaged about 70 per day last summer, down from about 250 per day the year before, Pochervina said.
“While this was heartbreaking, it allowed the staff to take more time with visitors, offering more information on Butte, the region and the state,” she said.
The goal is to keep visitors in Butte longer and inspire return trips, and most visitors were grateful for the attention and information, Pochervina said. Many visitor centers in Montana were closed last summer.
People asked for information on camping and grocery stores more than past years, she said, and outdoor recreational opportunities “were by far” the top inquiry.
Outdoor recreation, a huge tourist draw in Montana that’s getting bigger in Butte and surrounding areas, was perhaps more popular among locals and in-state residents last year than previous years. It was an escape mechanism for some.
“I see a lot of people using the trails,” said Gina Evans, who started a business six years ago called “Linked Adventures” that offers shuttle services to visiting bicyclists so they can get from Butte, Anaconda and other places to nearby trail heads. “It seems like folks in Butte are getting out and around and taking advantage of their immediate surroundings.”
Evans, an avid cyclist herself, said Thompson Park has turned into “Grand Central Station” on weekends and people are accessing other places, too. But she never got her shuttling business going last year and is waiting until June 1 to decide on this year.
Many of her customers are from out-of-state and some come from other countries, and though she’s getting inquiries about possibilities this year, few so far are wanting to book visits. Travel restrictions remain at the Canadian border, quarantine regulations vary and people’s lives have changed.
“Right now there’s so much up in the air,” Evans said.
That’s true for the two big summer festivals in Butte, too.
George Everett, director of the Montana Folk Festival, said it’s too early to know if the three-day annual event can be held in July like usual, later this summer or at all in 2021. It was called off last summer.
“If the stars align and vaccines increase, and cases continue to go down, we will see what is possible by this summer,” Everett said. “If things do not improve to the point where we can present an event safely, we may have to forego another year until the summer of 2022.”
The festival brings tens of thousands of visitors and their money to Butte. Everett estimates its cancellation last year cost the local economy $8 million to $10 million in lost revenue.
Organizers have kept in touch with past acts and “they are hungry to perform in front of live audiences again,” he said. After a year of social distancing, the “shine is coming off virtual events.”
“Because we had a full lineup arranged before the 2020 festival was postponed, we have a head-start and therefore a shorter lead time if we need to pull something together for the event,” he said. “Still, we expect to announce our plans before the end of February or early March.”
Organizers of Butte’s An Ri Ra have a little more time cushion to work with since it is held in August, and Frank Walsh, a member of the festival’s executive committee, says he’s keeping an eye on plans for similar events around the country.
Of 11 Irish festivals in the U.S., he said, only one so far — the Pittsburgh Irish Festival — has booked bands, he said. And that festival is in September.
“I did get some things lined up for soundstage and equipment rentals … so we’re on their schedule,” Walsh said. “The biggest concern and hope is that the vaccine gets rolled out in enough volume that people will be able to attend. That’s our bottom line.”
If a fallback is needed, they are looking into the possibility of a virtual festival “where people could go on say, YouTube or whatever and view some of the bands that we’ve had here before,” Walsh said. “We’re going to try to contact those guys and see if they might be willing to do that for us.”
Outfitters in Montana were hit hard last year but business at The StoneFly Fly Shop in Butte is pretty steady now, in part because “people want to get out and about,” said Mike Marcum, co-owner of the retail shop.
He and fellow co-owner Chris Bradley are also fishing guides and restrictions and social distancing guidelines made fishing trips difficult last year. Few anglers from other states could afford to quarantine for two weeks before fishing vacations started, Marcum said.
But outfitting is an additional side of their business, “not our bread and butter,” Marcum said. They hire out a lot of their guided trips in southwest Montana these days and Marcum suspects there will be more of those this year.
Overall, he said, “We suspect business will be good.”
Everett hopes there will be a Montana Folk Festival this summer, but he’s not worried about any luster wearing off if it gets postponed again. Parades and large gatherings won’t be allowed at the annual Mardis Gras in New Orleans this month, he noted.
“When it returns, however, I will bet all the bitcoin I own that it will most likely be the most exuberant Mardis Gras in a long time,” Everett said. “I will put the Montana Folk Festival in the same category.”