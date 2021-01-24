Economic outlook: Town Pump reinvests in Butte with new store

By the end of March, the newly built Town Pump at Montana and Platinum should be complete. Currently, additional fuel lines are being erected and the parking lot is being enlarged.
Construction on the new convenience store began in February 2020. The original structure, built in 1985, was demolished this past November.
“Business models change,” said Bill McGladdery, director of communications for Town Pump, “and it no longer fit the community.”
McGladdery explained that the main problem was the inability to stock as many items in the old structure.
Company officials listened to their customers.
“The store was busy, but we could not offer all the items our customers were requesting,” he explained. “We simply did not have the room.”
Hence the need for a bigger and better convenience store, which also includes a fully stocked liquor store and Lucky Lil’s Casino.
“Taking this route seemed the best way to service our customers,” McGladdery said. “There is so much more space and more products to offer.”
The communications director is excited that the project is near completion.
“Once it is all done it will make a nice entrance to the Uptown area,” he explained.
Copper accents are a welcome addition to the new structure and, according to McGladdery, were purposely added because it is a symbol of Butte’s rich history.
“We tried to make it fit in with the historic district,” he explained.
Reinvesting in Butte is a priority for Town Pump, which was founded by Thomas and Mary Kenneally 68 years ago.
“We’ve got a lot of great people in this community,” said McGladdery.
To prove that theory, the company recently tallied the monetary donations customers made throughout the holiday season for the Butte Emergency Food Bank and the Butte Rescue Mission.
Butte residents donated approximately $40,000, while other larger Montana cities lagged significantly behind.
“That says so much about the people of Butte,” said McGladdery.