Economic outlook: Town Pump reinvests in Butte with new store

By the end of March, the newly built Town Pump at Montana and Platinum should be complete. Currently, additional fuel lines are being erected and the parking lot is being enlarged.

Construction on the new convenience store began in February 2020. The original structure, built in 1985, was demolished this past November.

“Business models change,” said Bill McGladdery, director of communications for Town Pump, “and it no longer fit the community.”

McGladdery explained that the main problem was the inability to stock as many items in the old structure.

Company officials listened to their customers.

“The store was busy, but we could not offer all the items our customers were requesting,” he explained. “We simply did not have the room.”

Hence the need for a bigger and better convenience store, which also includes a fully stocked liquor store and Lucky Lil’s Casino.

“Taking this route seemed the best way to service our customers,” McGladdery said. “There is so much more space and more products to offer.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The communications director is excited that the project is near completion.