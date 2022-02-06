Economic Outlook: The lights still burn in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

Today's D section is The Montana Standard's last of an annual three-part series on the economic outlook for Butte and southwest Montana.

The battleship appears to be steaming full speed ahead and the tortoise wears a smirk.

The gallows humor in 1980 sprang from strong emotions tied to the closing of the Anaconda copper smelter: Fear, anger, bewilderment and a desperate hope that smoke would someday billow again from the tall stack.

At the time, people wryly quipped, “Last one out, turn off the light.”

Yet Anaconda-Deer Lodge County survived the rocky aftermath of the closing and the rippling, potentially crippling economic fallout.

The community’s perseverance against the odds, which included the stigma of Superfund cleanup of smelter wastes, and solid signs of revival elicit clichés.

Such as, “You can’t turn a battleship around overnight” or “Slow but steady wins the race.”

Anaconda has a ways to go but Bill Everett, chief executive for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, envisions more progress in 2022.

. “Four years ago, I had to beg businesses to become part of our community. Now, they are coming to us.” — Bill Everett, chief executive, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

Bozeman-based Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply plans to build a retail store this year in Anaconda. The store will be located not far from the new Forge Hotel.

“Murdoch’s is one of the most solid retailers in Montana,” Everett said.

He said the company believes the Anaconda store will draw customers from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Granite County, Powell County and the Big Hole Valley.

Everett said he is optimistic that parcels in the vicinity of the new Murdoch’s store will eventually host other businesses.

“Four years ago, I had to beg businesses to become part of our community. Now, they are coming to us,” he said.

He anticipates Anaconda will welcome in the year ahead a new fast-food restaurant and new car wash.

Everett is similarly optimistic about the prospects of three residential subdivisions moving toward fruition in 2022: Old Works Estates, Smelter City Estates and Pennsylvania Street Development.

Everett said housing is tight in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and potential buyers include Anaconda natives wanting to return home, newcomers (including people fleeing Bozeman) and current Anaconda residents looking to upgrade or downsize.

“We’re going to help fill this demand,” he said.

Everett said the Community Hospital of Anaconda continues to be a major community and economic plus.

“It is a huge asset to our community and it keeps expanding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adam Vauthier sounds similarly bullish about Anaconda’s prospects.

“Things are going really well,” he said.

Vauthier is the executive director of Discover Anaconda, the non-profit that resulted from a merger in November of the Anaconda Local Development Corp. and the Anaconda Chamber of Commerce.

Vauthier said the merger made sense for a variety of reasons. It provided new efficiencies and reduced duplication of effort, he said.

Today, the chamber focuses more directly on supporting and boosting tourism. And staff of the former local development has worked to retain existing businesses, help them expand and fill vacant storefronts downtown.

“And we recently started to focus on workforce development,” Vauthier said, addressing the vacuum left when the state closed the Job Service office in Anaconda.

He said Everett has taken on a lot of the business recruitment duties.

“We certainly work together on business attraction,” Vauthier said. “It’s right up his alley.”

He said Discover Anaconda staff can help with gap financing, grant writing, business planning and a host of other business-related needs.

Anaconda recently welcomed a new retailer downtown: The Little Things, a home décor store on East Park Street.

Vauthier said Wind’s Bakery is close to moving into a new home in the building that once housed the Locker Room Bar.

He said there is momentum to add a fire escape to the Copper Village Museum and Art Center, a necessary fixture that could finally pave the way to restoration and reuse of the historic building’s second floor.

In addition, Vauthier said renovations are planned for the second floors of other historic buildings downtown, including the Davidson.

“Yes, there’s a lot going on,” he said.

The activity includes an upgrade for the clubhouse at the Old Works Golf Course. A crew from Jay Fortune Construction in Butte was working Jan. 24 on a clubhouse addition that will house two golf simulators.

The Old Works Golf Course, designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, serves as a cap over contaminated wastes from historic mining and smelting activities. Infusions of money from the Atlantic Richfield Co., the company deemed responsible under Superfund law for addressing the pollution, have helped keep the 18-hole golf course afloat.

Meanwhile, Vauthier said Smelter City Brewing is moving toward adding in the years ahead a distillery next door in the former home of NAPA Auto Parts on Main Street. That process could take a while, he said, because the spirits need to age.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0