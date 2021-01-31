Economic outlook: Southwest Montana hospitals persevere, grow despite pandemic

In most fields, the pandemic meant business really slowed down.
Not so in healthcare.
Even as hospitals lost revenue from the interruption of elective procedures, they also shouldered the grave and awesome responsibility of doing everything possible to keep us alive when the virus was doing its best to kill us.
Suffice it to say, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year for all the hospitals in southwest Montana — but they managed to persevere, take care of their communities and, in many cases, innovate at the same time.
Jay Doyle, CEO of St. James Healthcare, said that through it all, St. James has kept an eye on the future.
“We’ve invested a lot in technology this year,” he said, pointing to advanced robotics that advance care in spine surgery, gynecology, urology and other surgical procedures. “The advantage is precision,” he said. “The physicians can use these tools to make procedures safer and more precise.”
St. James is doing much to improve its physical structure. The main part of the hospital was built in the 1950s, and so renovation has been an ongoing process. The Labor and Delivery area on the fourth floor is brand new and completely renovated. And within a few weeks, the hospital’s Cath Lab will be more than doubled in size, allowing emergency treatments to be done without competing with other complex procedures that may be going on at the same time.
The expansion, made possible by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, will improve outcomes and help physicians provide quality care, Doyle said.
As with any hospital, physicians are at the heart of the hospital’s ability to provide excellent care. St. James is very happy, Doyle said, to have recruited several more outstanding physicians over the past year, including:
- Dr. Collette Chroney, a pediatrician;
- Dr. Danika Clark, a primary care physician;
- And two obstetrician/gynecologists, Dr. Jacob Christians and Dr. Susan Marik.
Also new in 2020 was Dr. Jennifer Davenport, an interventional pediatric cardiologist by trade who joined St. James as its medical director.
At Community Hospital of Anaconda, physician recruitment is also a big priority, according to CEO JoEllen Villa and Chief Financial Officer Meg Hickey-Boynton.
“CHA is proud of our ability to recruit and retain quality providers,” the two said in a statement, pointing out that CHA’s emergency room is staffed with board-eligible or board-certified providers, including some who have been with the hospital for more than a decade.
New providers at CHA include:
- Dr. Silddy Atilano and Dr. Andy Bognanno, both obstetrician/gynecologists;
- Dr. Bridgette Baker, family medicine;
- Dr Christina Ottomeyer, orthopedics and spine surgery;
- Dr. Sheena Ray and Dr. Sarah Mullowney, both adult psychiatrists.
“CHA expanded surgical services in 2020, including Pintler Orthopedics and Spine. With the addition of Dr. Ottomeyer, Drs. Gus Varnavas, Carl Schillhammer, Jonathan Pine and Thomas McMahon will serve patients at their Butte and Anaconda offices, treating patients with spine and orthopedic conditions.
“We are also keenly focused on providing access to behavioral health services for Anaconda and our surrounding areas, as evidenced by … expansion of our behavioral health support staff,” Villa and Hickey-Boynton added.
For Doyle at St. James, one thing that made navigating 2020 more successful was increased collaboration with regional hospitals including Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in Dillon; Ruby Valley Medical Center in Sheridan; Deer Lodge Medical Center; and Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis.
“The presidents and CEOs get together,” Doyle said, “and more and more the doctors are getting to know each other and build relationships.”
“At St. James we want to make sure that we help the other regional hospitals care for their patients at those hospitals whenever that’s possible, and then be here for them if they need to bring them to us.”
One of the ways that works is with physician recruitment, Doyle says. “If one hospital has a part-time need in an area and we can augment that, it means recruiting another physician.”
Ken Westman, CEO at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, says that cooperation has been key to improving healthcare for Barrett's patients.
"Jay Doyle and Kevin Dennehy from St. James have been fabulous about convening us to say, "How can we work together? How can we collaborate to improve care?" Westman added. "The cool thing is, it's all about the patient. We all have some level of competition with each other but the bottom line is that we all want to do the best thing for our patients."
Landon Dybdal, CEO at Ruby Valley Medical Center, echoed Westman's sentiments.
St James has "done a fantastic job reaching out to rural hospitals in the area,” Dybdal said.
“Jay has been great to work with,” he said Friday. “I called him on something at 7 last night, and he was there for me. And St. James is a wonderful partner. We try to give our patients the very best care possible, but when they need a more advanced level of care it’s good to know we have St. James close by.”
Doyle says St. James is excited about building a new primary-care walk-in clinic in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue next to Staples. The clinic should be open in late fall of this year, he said. “We’re running out of clinic space here, and it made sense to build there, near where many people live.”
St. James also has a primary-care clinic in Boulder. The clinic was run by St. Peter’s Healthcare in Helena for years and when St. Pete’s stepped out of it, St. James stepped in to manage it, then a couple of years ago acquired it outright. It's part of a commitment the hospital has made to be a care provider for all of Jefferson County, which does not have a major medical center.
While the “surge” of COVID-19 came later in Butte than in many other places, it came with a vengeance in the fall. Both St. James and CHA were sorely tested; both came through for their communities.
CHA’s Villa and Hickey-Boynton said the pandemic “has had a significant impact on CHA’s providers, staff and patients.” They added that “Of great concern is the choice by individuals to defer both preventative care and ongoing care for current health conditions. The significance of this is already having an impact, with patients presenting for care either very ill or with conditions that could have been caught and treated much earlier in the disease process.”
Doyle said St. James has seen similar issues.
“We’re trying to get the message to people that if you need care, please come,” he said. “We don’t want people having symptoms and waiting too long to come in. In fact, in terms of COVID, there’s probably no safer place you could be than here.”
Beaverhead County certainly did not escape the COVID surge, and Westman says he's very proud of the way Barrett's team responded.
"Our staff rose to the occasion," he said. "They were innovative, displayed a lot of ingenuity and did an incredible amount of work as we changed our physical spaces to provide a safe place for staff to treat respiratory patients."
Barrett already had two negative-air-pressure units on its acute-care floor. To meet the need, they created two more. "We ramped up to take care of our community," Westman said.
Ruby Valley’s Dybdal said the hospital had some rough months financially in 2020 because of the virus, “but things are beginning to look a lot better. We’re headed in the right direction now.”
He expressed a worry about getting people in his community vaccinated. “We’re not getting the number of vaccine doses that we want,” he said. “It’s comforting to know that it’s not just us, everybody’s going through it, but it’s a big challenge.”
He’s excited about a new ultrasound machine which will save many patients from having to travel farther for diagnostics – a key factor especially in the wintertime.
While physician recruitment hasn’t been as big a challenge there as in some hospitals – “We’ve had good retention here. We have solid providers who want to stay here,” he said – nurse recruitment is another story.
“That’s been a lot tougher,” he said. Right now with what’s going on traveling nurses are commanding a premium.
“We had a nurse we were trying to recruit who got an offer in Texas for double what we could pay,” he said.
Overall, though, the Sheridan hospital has come through the crisis in good shape. “The community support this facility gets is just amazing,” Dybdal said.
Doyle feels the same way about the St. James' relationship with Butte.
"Butte is poised for a lot of growth," said Doyle, who should know —Both he's president of the board of the Butte Local Development Corp. "And we're in an increasingly good position to serve a growing community."
Both St. James and CHA have garnered a great deal of recognition within the healthcare industry.
St. James received the American College of Cardiology's Chest Pain - MI Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2020, one of only 124 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
Also, the hospital won A ratings in both 2019 rating periods from Leapfrog Group.
In Anaconda, CHA received:
- The 2020 Performance Leadership Award for Top Quartile Performance in Outcomes, awarded by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, in partnership with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health;
- The 2020 Performance Leadership Award for Top Quartile Performance in Quality, from the same organization;
- 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital, also awarded by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. (This award was also won by Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in Dillon);
- Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network’s Quality Improvement Award for CHA's work on Improving Patient Care & Safety by Improving Readmission Rates.
Westmark at Barrett is very proud of the accolades the hospital has received, but was quick to add, "This is all about our incredible staff."
Barrett was also named a Top 100 Critical Access hospital. But that's not new for the facility. They've been in the Top 100 nine times.
Four times, the hospital has been named one of the top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association — a record shared by only six hospitals in the country.
Other honors for Barrett include:
- Montana Hospital Association's 2020 Leadership in Quality and Patient Safety Award;
- Five-star Patient Experience rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — only given to 266 hospitals nationwide.
- Montana Critical Access Hospital Performance Improvement Network Quality Award.