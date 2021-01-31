Economic outlook: Southwest Montana hospitals persevere, grow despite pandemic

Ken Westman, CEO at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, says that cooperation has been key to improving healthcare for Barrett's patients.

"Jay Doyle and Kevin Dennehy from St. James have been fabulous about convening us to say, "How can we work together? How can we collaborate to improve care?" Westman added. "The cool thing is, it's all about the patient. We all have some level of competition with each other but the bottom line is that we all want to do the best thing for our patients."

Landon Dybdal, CEO at Ruby Valley Medical Center, echoed Westman's sentiments.

St James has "done a fantastic job reaching out to rural hospitals in the area,” Dybdal said.

“Jay has been great to work with,” he said Friday. “I called him on something at 7 last night, and he was there for me. And St. James is a wonderful partner. We try to give our patients the very best care possible, but when they need a more advanced level of care it’s good to know we have St. James close by.”

Doyle says St. James is excited about building a new primary-care walk-in clinic in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue next to Staples. The clinic should be open in late fall of this year, he said. “We’re running out of clinic space here, and it made sense to build there, near where many people live.”

