Economic outlook: Social distancing trend boosts local recreation outlets

Even in the midst of a pandemic, the recreational vehicle industry has been holding its own.

Nationwide last spring, people were going a bit stir crazy. Travel and leisure were limited due to social distancing. Outdoor events were canceled and traveling to some states and abroad were not viable options either.

The RV Industry Association reported record sales in the midst of the pandemic.

With so many limitations and restrictions in place, many people decided to explore closer to home and enjoy the great outdoors.

The silver lining under such a massive dark cloud was the renewed appreciation Butte residents expressed for what Montana’s outdoors had to offer.

Recreational outlets like Copper City RV Center, 5200 Harrison Ave., and Staack’s Motorsports, 102 E. Galena St., reaped some of the benefits.

By April, seasoned campers, along with new customers needing to get away from it all, were headed to RV dealerships, shopping for travel trailers, fifth wheels, motorhomes, or truck and pop-up campers.

“We had a solid year,” said Doug McCollum, owner of Copper City RV Center. “For many, the need to get away was certainly heightened.”