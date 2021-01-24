Economic outlook: Social distancing trend boosts local recreation outlets

Even in the midst of a pandemic, the recreational vehicle industry has been holding its own.
Nationwide last spring, people were going a bit stir crazy. Travel and leisure were limited due to social distancing. Outdoor events were canceled and traveling to some states and abroad were not viable options either.
The RV Industry Association reported record sales in the midst of the pandemic.
With so many limitations and restrictions in place, many people decided to explore closer to home and enjoy the great outdoors.
The silver lining under such a massive dark cloud was the renewed appreciation Butte residents expressed for what Montana’s outdoors had to offer.
Recreational outlets like Copper City RV Center, 5200 Harrison Ave., and Staack’s Motorsports, 102 E. Galena St., reaped some of the benefits.
By April, seasoned campers, along with new customers needing to get away from it all, were headed to RV dealerships, shopping for travel trailers, fifth wheels, motorhomes, or truck and pop-up campers.
“We had a solid year,” said Doug McCollum, owner of Copper City RV Center. “For many, the need to get away was certainly heightened.”
McCollum expects more of the same this year and predicts people will continue to avoid congested areas and stay closer to home.
Staack’s Motorsports’ inventory includes snowmobiles, ATVs, side-by-sides, motorcycles and scooters. Brian Staack admitted he was more than a little worried when COVID-19 hit.
“To be honest,” he said, “I was prepared to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Thankfully, for McCollum and Staack, just the opposite happened.
“Spring fever hit with a vengeance,” said McCollum.
Staack’s business had a similar experience.
“It just exploded,” said Staack.
So much so, that by last July, Staack’s had sold all of its 2021 inventory, and by sheer luck received much-needed extra inventory.
“We were literally working 14-hour days,” laughed Staack.
The downside to all this now is the inventory or lack thereof.
Due to COVID-19, supply was depleted because a number of manufacturing plants either closed for a long period last year or were servicing customers on a limited basis.
“The demand is there but we can only sell what is on hand,” said McCollum, “and so we’re building our inventory at a smaller pace.”
The situation is similar at Staack’s. “Right now, unfortunately, the demand outweighs the supply,” said Staack. “There is a depleted inventory in the pipeline.”
The pandemic caused vendors to close up shop as well. When it was time to get back to business, some were unable to reopen.
“A lot of the smaller independent vendors went out of business,” said Staack.
McCollum said manufacturers are now prorating last year’s orders or allotting inventory.
“That means we will just get a percentage of what we ordered,” he explained.
The present situation makes Staack nervous, but production nationwide is being amped up some. He hopes by late spring, more inventory will be coming in.
While McCollum can’t predict the future and is worried as well about keeping up with the demand, he is certain of one thing.
“People are going to be camping more again this year,” he said.