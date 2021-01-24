Economic outlook: Real estate market on fire

This winter realtors can’t blink without selling something.

In January 2017, 43 was the median number of days for a house to sit on the market before being sold. By January 2020 it was 27. Now it’s just 14 days.

Land is going especially fast.

"A year ago, we would be able to pull up the MLS if somebody was looking for land, and I would be able to send them 200 listings of land that really was like, there's not too huge of a difference," Miller said. "This morning I pulled up all land available in Butte and surrounding areas, and I think there were 80 total land lots."

Miller brought in a buyer from Washington D.C. in October, and showed him 12 lots of land matching his specifications. When it came time to show another potential buyer the same lots before Christmas, only one remained.

“They’re just flying off the market,” she said. “A land listing usually sits on the market for a year, sometimes two years before it sells.”

When a new lot recently came on the market, Miller sold it within 24 hours after multiple offers above asking price.