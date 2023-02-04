DEER LODGE — More water. More housing. More tourists. More grants.

The city is drilling a new well south of town on land owned by the Montana Department of Transportation. The next step will be making connections to city water lines.

“Connection will begin after testing and bidding,” said Jordan Green, the city’s chief administrative officer.

The new well could be online in early 2024.

The additional water could help support development of new housing and provide more pressure for fire suppression, Green said. Deer Lodge, like many communities in Montana, faces a critical shortage of affordable housing. Green said the city has conducted an inventory of abandoned lots and houses and there could be opportunities for infield development by builders.

In addition, the city has solicited development proposals for the former Powell County Community Hospital on Texas Avenue, with the hope being that medium-density housing would emerge there.

“More than likely the building would need to be demolished,” Green said.

Green said two major employers, the Montana State Prison and Sun Mountain Lumber, attract employees from the region and that additional housing is needed.

Amanda Cooley, planning director for Powell County, confirmed that housing is a key priority.

“We are very focused on creating job opportunities and workforce housing,” she said. “The Milwaukee Roundhouse, a vacant property since 1980 and active state Superfund site, has seen significant forward movement toward completing remediation and attracting new development.”

Cooley said about $1 million has been secured to complete remediation and that $60,000 has been allocated from the Brownfields program to help develop a vision for development. She said there has been interest in the property.

“It will still take time to get the site delisted (from Superfund), but we are making great strides in the right direction,” she said.

“The city and county are currently working together to find innovative solutions to our housing challenges,” Cooley added. “At the last joint city-county meeting, we discussed leveraging funding from state programs to assist dilapidated homes in renovation and creating a local housing solutions committee. A county-owned property may be suitable for housing development through a community land trust. These outcomes will take time to achieve but again, we’ve got to start somewhere.”

Separately, Cooley noted that three hotels in Deer Lodge have been purchased by new owners and are undergoing renovation.

The county is working to resolve conflict with Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site and Rock Creek Cattle Co. about full use of the Old Yellowstone Trail. The trail connects Deer Lodge and Garrison.

And Cooley and others see the potential to tap into the recreation economy with another trail system, one that might benefit from funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Powell County is also leading an effort to unite six local governments to apply for a federal RAISE transportation grant,” she said. “It would pay to conduct a feasibility study for an alternative transportation route that would connect 35 rural communities over 220 miles. Once complete, this will have unprecedented economic benefits to the region as a result of increased tourism.”

Cooley said a study of potential statewide impacts conducted by the Bozeman-based firm Headwaters Economics showed that the alternative transportation route would bring $229 million in visitor spending, 2,500 new jobs, and $22.8 million in new tax revenue.

“The timeline for the feasibility study is approximately three years. It will take time to secure funding and develop the plan and we want to do it right,” Cooley said.

Green said he hopes that state and federal funding from the Brownfields redevelopment program could help determine the potential fate of circa-1912 Hotel Deer Lodge, which sits abandoned on Main Street. The once-proud building has been the subject of debate and studies for decades. Some see its restoration as key to a vibrant Main Street; others simply want to see something other than pigeons inhabiting the corner.

As it stands, the building contains asbestos, lead and pigeon guano that would need to be addressed if redevelopment became a real possibility.

On a mostly lighter note, Deer Lodge welcomed a new skate park whose benefactors included Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and former Deer Lodge resident Mike McGinley.

There were some issues initially at the park, including a reported case of bullying and a rash of injuries tied to the challenging course. The city installed a surveillance camera to help monitor the site.

Green said the city has been approached by people interested in holding statewide events at the park, which could bring dollars into town.

He said a remodeled Victory Lanes bowling alley is also bringing people in from outside the city.

Toward that end, the city is helping to arrange seminars that will offer local businesses tips about how best to market their business in the digital age. For example, Green said, a traveler on Interstate 90 will check Google to see if an eatery has posted a menu and if it has not will likely eat somewhere else.

Recent additions to the hospitality choices in Deer Lodge have included the Cell Block Tavern, Stu-da-Bakers and K. & M. Burgers. The Mount Powell Tap Room opened in 2021.

Longtime business Broken Arrow Steakhouse & Casino expanded its casino and other existing businesses that weathered COVID-19 have still occasionally struggled with staffing shortages.

For a time, rumors circulated that the region might lose the Montana State Prison. Green said evidence suggests those rumors were unfounded.

He said a Preliminary Engineering Program first published in 2009 is going to be updated. Among other things, it could examine possibly siting a new industrial park near the airport.

One potential marijuana dispensary business is in the works so far, Green said. He said it will likely locate near the Golden Spike Casino.

Discover Deer Lodge is creating a home for a visitor center on Main Street.