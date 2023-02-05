For many years the Old Works Golf Course hung like a millstone around the neck of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Dreams that first pitched the course as both an innovative remedy for a federal Superfund site and an economic driver for the community ended up in the rough, year after year. The Old Works came close more than once to folding and it would have without financial support from the Atlantic Richfield Co., the company that signed off on the golf course serving as a cap for old smelting wastes.

But the Old Works Golf Course, designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, has been on a new and profitable trajectory in recent years.

What’s changed?

Both Bill Everett, chief executive officer of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and Carl Nyman, the city-county’s Superfund coordinator, attribute much of the improved financial and course performance to CourseCo, a golf course management company hired in 2020 by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Everett cites a combination of new management, new perspective, improved quality of the golfing experience, new marketing and a refurbished clubhouse as among the factors that have helped the course turn a profit since CourseCo took over management under contract with the city-county.

“CourseCo has its best guy here,” said Nyman, referring to Todd Lupkes, general manager and superintendent for the company, based in Petaluma, California.

Lupkes said the focus has been getting expenses under control, improving the golf experience and making the clubhouse a year-round destination.

“We have tried to make everything first class,” he said.

The $2 million clubhouse work began in October 2021 and recently ended. Among other things, it created a new bar area for Jack’s Grille, added two high-tech Trackman golf simulators, remodeled the golf shop and added natural-gas fed fire pits on the patio. The tri-fold patio doors can close in winter and open in warmer weather.

Lupkes said the two simulators have been consistently booked. Access costs $25 an hour for residents of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and $35 for others. He said Andrew Elaimy, the PGA golf pro for the Old Works, can provide lessons while golfers use the simulators.

On Tuesday, Daryl Dodd, chairman of the Old Works Golf Course Authority Board, was using one of the simulators with a friend.

As the golf ball proceeds gradually toward the pin, players change clubs just as they would on a real course.

The simulator also offers shot analysis for a variety of variables.

“It’s going to improve a lot of people’s games,” Lupkes said. “Swinging a golf club never hurts your game.”

Nyman noted playing the 18-hole Old Works course has been challenging for some golfers.

“Jack Nicklaus built the course to be very tough, very demanding,” Nyman said.

He said Lupkes and staff have made adjustments in some places to make playing the course more enjoyable. For example, after studying the course and how it’s played, staff identified areas where players often lose golf balls in the native grass roughs. And grounds-keeping staff trimmed back these grasses to offer golfers a better chance to find balls that leave the fairway, Nyman said.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Richfield made a major financial commitment to the course in recent years. The company bought the Anaconda Co. in 1977 and under federal Superfund law inherited liabilities for the pollution left behind by copper smelters.

The golf course funding agreement was executed in December 2019, and the first year of funding was 2020.

Operations subsidy funding is being provided for 25 years, with $350,000 the first three years and $250,000 for every year thereafter. Capital funding was provided for three years—$1 million in 2020, $500,000 in 2021 and $500,000 in 2022, for a total of $2 million. The capital funding money is paying for the clubhouse renovations.

Lupkes said that fund provides a good safety net in case the course faces major capital expenses down the road.

Now that the course is roughly 25 years old, it is showing some wear and tear, he said.

Meanwhile, Lupkes said, the numbers look good. In 2019, Old Works hosted about 10,500 rounds of golf, he said. During the past few years, the rounds have totaled about 18,000 a year.

He said the key is making each round so agreeable that the golfer returns several times each season. And the season for outdoor golf at the Old Works is short. It is optimistically described as April to October.

Now, for the first time, the clubhouse will be open year-round. Patrons who use the simulator can select one of 220 courses to play.

The golf course will likely benefit when condos are built nearby. And it has booked “play and stay” packages with The Forge Hotel and the Marcus Daly Motel.

It seems the future looks greener at the Old Works Golf Course than it has since its founding.