Economic outlook: New Nursing Simulation Center, other developments on the way at Tech

The pandemic has changed the way the world sees health care, and created an urgent demand for nurses worldwide.

“During COVID we've been seeing people that haven't been getting the treatment that they deserve while in the hospital, because hospitals are so overwhelmed,” Stanghill said. “It’s really shown that we don't have enough medical staff to achieve that goal of giving every patient great care.”

Peterson has a child with serious health issues, so health care couldn’t be more personal. The pandemic has only increased the size of the battlefield.

“It makes me want to be on that frontline helping people — that's why I chose to go into nursing. I want to give back to others what I have gotten through health care throughout my life,” Peterson said.

Tech has modified its health care programs in step with the increased need. Telehealth — remote patient care by phone or video — has become essential during the pandemic, and a telehealth room is being added to the new sim center.