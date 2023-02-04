For a Montana county that covers more square miles than three U.S. states but has only 9,500 people, there’s a lot going on, especially in Dillon.

There are several new businesses, the state highway through town is getting a makeover, a new football stadium and sports complex is planned at the University of Montana Western, and more folks are visiting the city and Beaverhead County.

“We’ve had a record number of visitors and our bed tax proves it,” said Rebecca Jones, executive director of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the Dillon Convention and Visitors Center.

Beaverhead County is the largest county in Montana area-wise. It’s more than twice the size of Rhode Island and Delaware and its 5,572 square miles are 69 more than Connecticut has.

Large portions of the county are publicly owned lands under management of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the state of Montana, and agriculture, recreational fishing and hunting are the largest combined employment sector, according to an updated Growth Policy approved by county commissioners in November.

It is a top cattle-producing county in Montana, with an estimated 150,000 head, and recently ranked fifth in beef cow inventory nationally. It is also the top hay-producing county in Montana, and Barretts Minerals south of Dillon operates one of the world’s largest talc mines.

Its population in 2021 was an estimated 9,524 — only about 260 more than it had a decade ago — and it’s 2.9% increase over that time pales in comparison to an 11.5% increase statewide.

And like much of Montana and the nation, a tight labor market is a major economic challenge.

The unemployment rate in November was 1.7%, lowest among seven counties in southwest Montana, according to figures compiled by NorthWestern Energy economist John Kasperick. The regional rate was 2.2%.

The tight labor market is hard on employers and potential employers, Jones notes, but on the other hand, “Everyone who wants a job has a job, or two or three.”

Dillon makes up about half of the county’s population and the University of Montana Western remains a major economic anchor.

The head count for the fall 2022 semester was 1,347 students and the year’s incoming class was the largest since the fall of 2017, university officials say. It was up by 7% over the fall of 2021 and up 18% from two years ago.

According to a 2019 analysis, the university and the Montana Western Foundation have a $76 million annual economic impact in budgets and total student spending, and there are more positives on the horizon.

The university plans to break ground on a $4 million to $5 million football stadium and Sports and Activities Complex as soon as this fall. The current venue, Vigilante Stadium, sits a half-mile from campus but the new facility will be adjacent to it.

A $12 million renovation of Block Hall and a $3.6 million Student Wellness Center addition also are planned and there are capital projects underway now, including a $2.4 million renovation to the heating plant.

The university and city will benefit from a Montana Department of Transportation project to resurface the busiest route in town — Atlantic and Helena streets — that is expected to begin this year.

All crosswalks will be made ADA compliant as part of the project, many of the ancient street signs will be replaced and “both streets around the high school and college will be nicer,” Jones said.

The historic Andrus Building on Idaho Street has been home to the Andrus Boutique Hotel since 2020 and it was recently named “Best Historic Hotel” and “Best Rural Hotel” in an annual public-driven contest done by “Distinctly Montana” magazine. It also won “Best New Member” at a recent Historic Hotels of America gala.

There are several new businesses in Dillon and Beaverhead County, including “1889,” a women’s clothing store, BeeHive Homes of Dillon, the Asian Mix restaurant, Axman Farm and Ranch, Pipestone Rentals & Adventures, Diamond 7 Western Riding, Forever Vacations, Southwest MT Veterinary Service and Grace Pauley Photography.

Several businesses have expanded or plan to expand, including Anderson Fencing, Mountainview Insurance, Badger Archery, Pioneer Furniture and Beaverhead Meats.

Jones says the increase in visitors, as evident in bed taxes paid for hotel stays, is likely tied in part to recent marketing efforts. Among other things, brochures on Dillon were placed in displays at area airports and ads were taken out in Hemisphere Magazine on United Airlines flights and a USA Today travel guide.